The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
A resident in the 11000 block of McKusick Road reported receiving a phone call Jan. 9, during which the person on the other line asked if she had an Xcel account. When she said yes, the person then wanted her bank information. The complainant promptly hung up on the caller and is not out any money or information as a result.
A motorist was cited Jan. 9 in the 6200 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for expired registration and one license plate hanging from the vehicle by one screw. The driver admitted to not having insurance and would have been forced to have the vehicle towed, but for the three small children in the vehicle.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted two traffic stops and cited both drivers. The first driver was cited Jan. 11 in the area of Manning Avenue N. and 75th Street N. The second motorist was cited for speeding Jan. 12 in the area of Manning Avenue N. and 110th Street N.
A suspicious abandoned vehicle parked Jan. 13 in the lot at the Loggers Trail Golf Course in the 11000 block of 80th Street N. turned out to belong to an employee of the golf course with permission to park the vehicle there for the winter.
A suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Lansing Avenue N. and 105th Street N. Jan. 13 turned out to belong to a nearby resident and was legally parked.
A flute was reported stolen Jan. 14 from the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
Mahtomedi
A Ford key fob was reported lost Jan. 9 in the area of Dunbar Way and Long Lake Road.
A Wedgewood Drive resident reported an older model tan Yukon pulling in front of his property Jan. 11 and its driver getting out to try and enter the complainant’s vehicle parked in the driveway. When the party failed to gain entry to the complainant’s vehicle, he got back into his tan Yukon and drove off.
Deputies were dispatched out to the 3000 block of Echo Lake Avenue Jan. 12 to resolve a payment dispute between a Uber driver and passenger. As deputies were about to advise both parties that they were involved in a civil issue, as opposed to a criminal issue, the Uber passenger ordered a different Uber, and both parties left the scene.
A wheelchair was reported found Jan. 13 outside a care facility on Mahtomedi Avenue. The complainant told deputies she would keep the wheelchair at the facility where she works, in case one of the residents lost it.
A motorist was cited at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 13 in the area of Mahtomedi Avenue and Neptune Street for failure to signal a turn.
Pine Springs
An unoccupied home in the 5000 block of Roscoe Road was reported burglarized at 7:49 p.m. Jan. 10. At 12:42 a.m. Jan. 11, the complainant called back to report that a vehicle closely resembling the suspect vehicle was seen again near the site of the burglary.
