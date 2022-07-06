The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Minnesota motorist was cited June 5 in the 400 block of Hall Avenue for driving around a closed barrier. The driver admitted knowing she shouldn't have done it. A different motorist was cited for the same offense June 9.
• A man was cited for violating a City of Birchwood ordinance at 1:25 p.m. June 7, following a 9:12 a.m. report of a male knocking over barricade signs at Hall Avenue and Jay Street.
Grant
• A suspicious vehicle entering a construction site in the area of Manning Avenue N. and 60th Street N. at 8:04 p.m. June 5 turned out to be a crane operator dumping yard material.
• A resident in the 9000 block of 107th Street on June 7 reported being victim of the asphalt scam. Another resident in the 9000 block of Ivy Avenue N. reported a civil issue between himself and an asphalt company doing work at his residence. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the complainant on his options. The asphalt scam currently sweeping the country involves door knockers offering asphalt work for unbelievably low fees if all the money is paid up front. The asphalt company either fails to work on the driveway at all or performs shoddy work, while the victim loses as much as $20,000.
Mahtomedi
• A motorist was cited June 5 in the 400 block of Wildwood Road for barricade violation.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Griffin Avenue on June 7 reported purchasing a pickup-truck from an impound yard and finding a gun stolen out of Texas inside.
• An erratic driver spotted by deputies at 2:32 a.m. June 9 in the area of Long Lake Road and Berwick Lane N. turned out to be an Uber driver transporting a customer who gave him the wrong address.
• A Long Lake Road resident at 12:48 a.m. June 11 reported a stolen license plate.
Willernie
• A Kimberley Road resident on June 6 reported property damage connected to a neighbor dispute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.