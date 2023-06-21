The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
A resident in the 7000 block of 115th Street N. reported receiving a CenterPoint Energy scam call May 15 and giving out his Social Security number. The complainant had so far suffered no financial loss.
A resident in the 8000 block of Lansing Avenue N. reported receiving a scam call May 16, which claimed that his son had been involved in an accident. The caller said he was an attorney named Frank Foster and that the complainant needed to send $7,000 as soon as possible. The complainant hung up and called his son immediately. The complainant’s son said he was fine and that his father must have received some sort of scam call.
Residents in the 9000 block of Jeffrey Blvd. N. reported receiving threatening texts May 18.
Mahtomedi
A father was reported for taking his son’s eyeglasses from Woodland Drive May 15, as part of an ongoing issue.
Juveniles were reported for operating minibikes in the area of Gosiwin Avenue and Hickory Street on May 15.
A Wildwood Road resident on May 16 reported his ex-girlfriend for trespassing on his property and lying in his bed. When deputies arrived on scene, the alleged Goldilocks was gone. The complainant said he had gone to the lobby of the apartment building to report her, so she must have left at that time.
Deputies on routine night patrol at 11:30 p.m. May 19 on Long Lake Road observed a suspicious vehicle in the Southwest Park parking lot and discovered the individuals were trying to camp there for the night. The would-be campers were asked to leave immediately, as the park had been closed since 10 p.m.
Noxious smoke from the burning of nonburnable items was reported on Wedgewood Drive May 20. Deputies spoke with the homeowner in charge of the burning and issued a written warning after advising him of the city ordinance about burning.
A motorist was cited at 9:45 p.m. May 20 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue for failure to provide proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and speeding.
Vandalism was reported at 12:03 a.m. May 20 on Hardwood Lane, as part of an ongoing issue. Deputies tried to contact the suspect without success.
Deputies on patrol evicted a vehicle and its occupants from the parking lot at Katherine Abbott Park on Lincolntown Avenue at 11:24 p.m. May 20, after they saw a suspicious vehicle in the lot after park hours. It is not known whether the vehicle was the same vehicle being shooed out of all the other Mahtomedi parks after hours during the past week.
Pine Springs
Deputies on routine patrol at 12:51 a.m. May 20 on northbound I-694 at the Highway 36 interchange observed a vehicle dark out its lights while on the Interstate and accelerate away from them at a high rate of speed.
