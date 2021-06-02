The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Wildwood Avenue resident reported attempted unemployment fraud May 7. No money was lost after the complainant's account was frozen.
Dellwood
• A Dellwood Avenue resident on May 4 reported a bank account in Alexandria, VG, was opened in her name and $140 was transferred from the complainant's US Bank account to that new account. After the complainant caught the transaction, she canceled all bank accounts and was refunded the money.
Grant
• A MN motorist, 40, was cited May 2 on westbound Highway 36 and Manning Avenue for hands-free cell phone violation after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on routine patrol observed her operating her phone while at the intersection. The driver admitted to holding her cell and looking up an address when behind the wheel.
• A green EZ Go golf cart was reported stolen May 4 from the 11000 block of 80th Street N. On May 8, the complainant reported an additional golf cart stolen.
• Deputies arrested a motorist for DUI at 10:42 p.m. May 7 on Manning Avenue N. and Highway 36.
Mahtomedi
• A juvenile was arrested on a warrant April 29 in the 800 block of Stillwater Road.
• A resident on Arcwood Road on April 30 reported receiving a phone call from parties requesting charity funds and asked deputies for background information on them. Deputies advised the complainant that any background information was probably negative because the scenario was a likely scam. No currency was exchanged.
• A MN driver was cited May 1 on Long Lake Road and Century Avenue for expired registration after eastbound deputies observed the vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign on Ledgestone Drive and conducted a traffic stop.
• A Dahlia Street resident on May 3 reported observing a male party rifling through deputies' squad car.
• Two jet skis and a trailer were reported stolen overnight May 3-4 from a secured parking garage at Mahtomedi Flats on Wildwood Road.
• A lockbox containing keys was reported stolen May 4 from the Wildwood Road area.
• An East Avenue resident on May 5 reported her catalytic converter stolen after observing a male emerge from underneath her vehicle and get into another vehicle to be driven away. Although the complainant couldn't describe the driver of the getaway vehicle, she described the catalytic converter cutter in great detail.
• A Woodland Drive resident on May 6 reported forgery and stolen checks associated with a vehicle stolen earlier this year.
• A Wildwood Road resident on May 7 reported his unsecured vehicle entered and items removed from the trunk.
Pine Springs
• A westbound motorist was cited May 2 on Highway 36 for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 438 feet.
• A MN motorist was cited May 6 on Highway 36 for driving after revocation and speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 484 feet. Deputies also discovered the driver had an order for protection that had yet to be served on him. They took care of serving the order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.