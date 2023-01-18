The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A large downed tree that covered the northbound lane of Highway 244 at Peninsula Road was reported Dec. 13. Deputies informed the Minnesota Department of Transportation and set flares around the tree to warn drivers.
• Deputies responded to a disturbance at 4:20 a.m. Dec. 16 in the area of Dellwood Road N. and Quail Road.
Grant
• A driver deputies described as “visually upset” was pulled over for speeding at 10:52 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 7000 block of 120th Street N.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. on Dec. 13 reported being scammed out of approximately $80,000.
• A motorist was cited Dec. 14 in the area of Keats Avenue N. and 115th Street N. for traveling on a public roadway while displaying license plate tabs that expired in April 2022. On Dec. 15, deputies also cited the driver of a private plow truck in the area of Manning Avenue N. and 75th Street N. for displaying expired tabs after conducting a traffic stop for speeding.
Mahtomedi
• A store manager in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road asked deputies to “trespass” a former employee Dec. 9.
• A Mahtomedi Avenue resident on Dec. 9 reported an attempted fraud after denying the scammer any credit card information. Deputies advised the complainant not to answer the scammer's phone calls anymore.
• Deputies promised extra patrol Dec. 9 in the area of Tamarack and Quail Streets after a neighbor reported unknown parties that didn't appear to be contractors walking around a newer housing development.
• A motorist was cited at 12:38 a.m. Dec. 11 in the area of Warner Avenue S. and 72nd Street N. for driving after revocation.
• A Warner Avenue resident on Dec. 14 reported credit card fraud that occurred in June 2022.
• Deputies issued an overnight parking citation at 2:23 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 10000 block of Summit Avenue. They issued six more parking citations throughout the town in the overnight hours of Dec. 15.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was arrested for DWI Dec. 8 on westbound Highway 36 at the northbound ramp to I-694 after deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident and conducted standard field sobriety tests on the driver.
