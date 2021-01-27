The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A Dellwood Road resident on Dec. 28 reported a safe stolen.
• An Eldorado Road resident on Dec. 30 reported an attempted grandparent scam. No financial loss or compromised identity occurred.
Grant
• A resident in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. on Dec. 30 reported a purse stolen from a motor vehicle.
Mahtomedi
• A resident of a unit in a multiresidential complex on Stillwater Road on Dec. 27 reported the upstairs neighbors for having guests over and being very loud. The complainant asked deputies to review the surveillance camera and study the males entering the building.
• A Dunbar Way resident on Dec. 28 reported stolen mail.
• A Wildwood Road resident on Dec. 28 reported a TV stolen.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on Dec. 30 recovered a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Dahlia Street. DNA swabs from the steering wheel and gear shift lever were taken to be compared with that of a suspect in custody.
• An Oak Street resident on Dec. 30 reported two iPads stolen from a motor vehicle. A Stillwater Road resident also reported theft from a motor vehicle Dec. 30.
• An Edgecumbe drive resident on Dec. 30 reported a computer scam.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited on Dec. 31 in the 300 block of Shamrock Way for hands-free cell phone violation after deputies observed her holding a phone in her hand and looking at the illuminated screen. The driver admitted to using the phone while driving and said she was checking her GPS location. The vehicle also displayed tabs that expired in October.
Pine Springs
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Dec. 29 from the 3000 block of Ranch Road.
