The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A motorist was cited at 4:47 p.m. Feb. 25 on Wildwood Avenue and Lake Avenue for stop sign violation.
• A driver was cited at 6:12 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 200 block of Jay Street for disobeying a stop sign.
Dellwood
• A resident on Bayhill Road on Feb. 27 reported that a credit card account was fraudulently opened with her personal financial information.
Grant
• A resident in the 11000 block of 60th Street N. on Feb. 25 reported theft from a storage locker.
• An unknown motorist was cited at 6:27 p.m. Feb. 26 on 75th Street N. and Leeward Avenue N. for speeding 82 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Mahtomedi
• Employees at the Holiday station in the 800 block of Stillwater Road on Feb. 27 reported fraudulent currency was presented the previous day.
• An anonymous motorist was cited Feb. 27 on Glenmar Avenue and Chelsea Avenue for not stopping at the stop sign on Huron Street and Glenmar Avenue. The driver admitted to running through the sign and had pulled over for deputies before they activated their squad lights.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Feb. 28 on Warner Avenue N. at Juniper Street for DWI following a vehicle pursuit for traffic violations that ended when the subject crashed into a residence.
• A resident on Wildwood Road on Feb. 28 reported a bicycle had been abandoned at the entrance of his residence for more than two weeks until he finally removed the bike to donate it.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 28 reported the theft of fishing gear from a motor vehicle.
• Two gas drive-offs were reported by the BP station in the 3000 block of Century Avenue on Feb. 28 and 29.
• Bundles of wood were reported stolen Feb. 29 from a business in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road. During the investigation, one of the suspects provided false information to deputies.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 10:43 p.m. Feb. 29 in the 600 block of Park Avenue for failing to completely stop for several stop signs and for failure to provide proof of insurance. The driver apologized for the stop sign violations.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:50 p.m. Feb. 26 on eastbound Highway 36 for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol. The driver admitted to speeding.
• A male motorist was cited at 11:01 p.m. Feb. 29 on northbound Hilton Trail for speeding 89 mph in a 50 mph zone and for possession of drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle after deputies smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Although the driver admitted to smoking pot one hour earlier, he showed no signs of impairment on the field sobriety test. The driver handed off a vape pen containing THC to deputies that he said he'd bought off the street.
• The driver of a black SUV was cited at 11:48 p.m. Feb. 29 on Highway 36 and Hilton Trail for failure to illuminate vehicle lights between sunset and sunrise by deputies who had received a driving complaint from the Oak Park Heights Police Department. When deputies caught up to the black vehicle, they were originally unable to see the black vehicle.
Willernie
• A vehicle on Sargent Road was reported tampered with overnight Feb. 22-23.
