The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Residents in the 11000 block of 88th Street N. reported receiving a scam text Aug. 12 claiming to be from Wells Fargo account services asking the complainants to call back about account information. When the complainant called back on the number, she found it was from a furnace store trying to sell products. When Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies tried several times to call the number, they received a busy tone. No information or money was surrendered.
• A traffic stop was conducted on an unidentified motorist Aug. 13 on 75th Street N. and Manning Avenue N. for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. Another motorist was pulled over Aug. 15 at the same intersection and cited for speeding.
• A motorist was stopped Aug. 14 on 75th Street N. at Lake Elmo Trail N. for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Mahtomedi
• A citation for a White Bear Lake code enforcement violation was issued Aug. 12 on Hanson Road.
• A driver was cited at 2:57 a.m. Aug. 13 on Wildwood Road and Century Avenue N. for equipment violation, after deputies parked at the site observed the vehicle hitting two construction cones and pulled the driver over. During the traffic stop, deputies noted both taillights displayed naked white light bulbs. The driver admitted to hitting the cones and was verbally warned about driving with due care.
• A resident on Wildwood Road reported fraudulent charges on her bank account Aug. 13.
• Management at the Lincoln Place Apartments on Stillwater Road on Aug. 13 reported that juveniles possessing alcohol were trespassing on the property and asked for assistance in issuing trespassing notices. Surveillance video clearly showed the juveniles with alcohol.
• A traffic stop was conducted on an unidentified motorist Aug. 13 for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk at Hilton Trail N. at Stillwater Road.
• An unidentified person was arrested on a first-degree drug warrant at midnight Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of Mahtomedi Avenue.
• A resident on Wildwood Road on Aug. 14 reported items taken from a motor vehicle after a window was broken in for access.
• A city employee on Aug. 14 reported damage to equipment in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue on Aug. 14 reported an attempted phone scam and was advised on phone security.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:13 p.m. Aug. 9 on westbound Highway 36 to the I-694 northbound ramp for handheld use of a wireless to engage in a phone call while driving, after deputies observed him with the phone in his right hand and looking at a screen. When the driver spotted deputies, he quickly put his phone down and told them he had his call on speakerphone.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:25 p.m. Aug. 9 on Highway 36 for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies, who clocked her on radar at 428 feet.
• Another Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:34 p.m. Aug. 9 on eastbound Highway 36 for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her on radar.
• A disgruntled motorist was cited at 8:47 p.m. Aug. 9 on Highway 36 for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to speeding, but said he was trying to get home before the hail started.
• A motorist was cited at 10:02 p.m. Aug. 9 on the westbound ramp of northbound I-694 to Highway 36 for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her on radar at 752 feet.
