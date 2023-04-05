The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
A Minnesota motorist was cited March 7 in the 11000 block of northbound Manning Trail N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by southbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on patrol, who observed the vehicle pass the squad at a high rate of speed. After radar showed the speed to be 71 mph, the vehicle accelerated to 80 mph.
Deputies assisted in mediating a civil dispute March 10 at a treatment facility in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N.
Mahtomedi
Deputies conducted a traffic stop and issued a citation for speeding to a motorist March 5 on Ideal Avenue N.
A motorist of undisclosed identity was arrested for DWI at 8:53 p.m. March 5 in the 600 block of Wildwood Road after deputies on patrol observed a vehicle displaying expired tabs and noticed signs of intoxication during the traffic stop. The driver failed standard field sobriety tests and was escorted to the law enforcement center.
A resident in an apartment complex on Wildwood Road reported criminal damage to property March 6 after it was discovered that someone had used a crowbar to pry open the front door. On arrival at the scene, deputies couldn’t find anyone who knew anything. Not only that, deputies didn’t see any damage to any door.
Two antique firearms belonging to a relative on East Avenue were reported found March 6. Deputies took custody of the items.
A motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:11 a.m. March 7 on Wildwood Road following a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies observed signs of intoxication, and off the driver went to jail.
Deputies promised to check on the area around Arcwood Road after a resident reported a suspicious and unfamiliar dark sedan at 1:54 p.m. March 8. The driver remained parked at that location until the complainant emerged to let her dog out. Then the vehicle immediately scrammed.
A motorist was cited at 11:57 p.m. March 8 in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road for driving after revocation. When deputies cleared that traffic stop, they conducted another one at 12:22 a.m. March 9 in the area of Long Lake Road and Century Avenue and cited that driver for undisclosed offenses.
A suspicious person reported walking along the side of the road in the 3000 block of Century Avenue at 2:30 a.m. March 9 turned out to be a party walking to work.
A fleeing motorist was arrested at 12:17 a.m. March 10 in the area of Stillwater Road and East Avenue after deputies initially tried to pull the vehicle over for equipment violations. When deputies activated their lights, the vehicle accelerated and tried to pull away. The vehicle speeds fluctuated between 18 and 45 mph until the vehicle eventually stopped in a driveway. The driver was taken in for fleeing in a motor vehicle and was booked at the law enforcement center. The vehicle was left parked on scene.
A person with a warrant out on him turned himself over to deputies on patrol in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road at 2:47 a.m. March 10. He was taken into custody without incident and booked at the law enforcement center for the warrant only.
A suspicious vehicle reported parked in a driveway on Arcwood Road at 8:19 a.m. March 11 turned out to be a motorist explaining to deputies that he was just out for a drive. Deputies found the driver to be valid and advised him not to park in the complainant’s driveway any more.
Theft was reported March 11 on Mahtomedi Avenue.
Pine Springs
Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding at 1:18 a.m. March 11 on westbound Highway 36, just west of Hilton Trail N.
