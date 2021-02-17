The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on patrol Jan. 18-19 for parking violations on all streets, including back roads and cul-de-sacs, found one vehicle at 3:09 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 400 block of Lake Avenue that was in violation of the city's overnight parking ban. The owner was cited.
• A Wildwood Avenue resident reported a snowmobile and trailer stolen overnight Jan. 20-21.
• An unidentified motorist was cited Jan. 21 on Cedar Street and Oakridge Drive for speeding 25 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Dellwood
• A driving student was cited Jan. 19 on northbound Dellwood Avenue and Meadow Lane for driving without a valid Minnesota driver’s license after being pulled over for displaying expired registration. The lone occupant of the vehicle admitted to knowing about the expired registration and produced only a learner's permit. He did, however, provide proof of insurance. As the driver was not allowed to drive, he and his vehicle were picked up by his parents.
Grant
• A suspicious truck reported for driving in and out of driveways in the 9000 block of 60th Street N. during the morning of Jan. 18 turned out to be an employee of Wright Tree services. The employee was notifying homeowners that trimmers would be coming onto their properties to trim along power lines.
• Four juveniles were issued verbal warnings at 9:17 p.m. Jan. 21 in a business parking lot in the 11000 block of 80th Street for smoking marijuana in a motor vehicle after deputies came upon an abandoned vehicle an hour earlier that smelled of marijuana. After spotting a marijuana grinder in the center console of the vehicle, they waited around the scene for the occupants to return — which they did.
Mahtomedi
• An unidentified female was reported Jan. 17 for walking her dog off leash in Katherine Abbott Park on Lincolntown Avenue in violation of city ordinance.
• Three registered owners were cited between the hours of 2-3 a.m. Jan. 19 on Spruce Street and Quail Street for violating the city's winter overnight parking ban.
• A motorist was cited at 3:47 a.m. Jan. 19 at Century Avenue N. and Wildwood Road for speeding 56 mph in a posted 40 mph zone.
• A Wildwood Road resident on Jan. 22 reported a bicycle was stolen.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was cited Jan. 17 on eastbound Highway 36 at Hilton Trail N. for driving after revocation after he was pulled over for failure to maintain his lane. The driver admitted to knowing he didn't have a valid license.
