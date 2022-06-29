The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A suspicious prowler reported June 3 on Wildwood Avenue, after a motion-activated light turned on, turned out to be a loose cat roaming the area near the light.
Grant
• A resident in the 10000 block of 103rd Street N. on June 1 reported his neighbor for harassing him and his friend because they use the neighborhood easement next to the neighbor's property.
• A black Mitsubishi was reported at 8:54 p.m. June 1 stopping at mailboxes in the area of Jamaca Avenue N. and Dellwood Road.
Mahtomedi
• Deputies attempted a traffic stop at 1:52 a.m. May 28 in the area of Century Avenue N. and Wildwood Road on a motorist for driving on a license canceled due to behavior inimical to public safety. The traffic stop and pursuit were called off after the motorist fled at a high rate of speed.
• An unidentified motorist was cited May 28 in the 400 block of Old Wildwood Road for barricade violation on the one-way street.
• Gas station employees on Stillwater Road at 9:44 p.m. May 29 reported a male entering the store to ask whether alcohol and/or dope was sold on premises. The subject left the gas station immediately on receiving a negative answer. After his departure, the complainant reported finding a small bag containing two small pills, which were collected and placed into evidence to be destroyed.
• An unwanted person reported at a Stillwater Road business on May 31 turned out to be a female who agreed to leave after she was done recharging her phone.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested on warrant and for driving after revocation at 12:07 a.m. June 3 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue.
• A skipper was verbally warned at 9:43 p.m. June 3 on White Bear Lake for failure to illuminate his navigation lights after hours.
• A motorist was cited at 11:30 p.m. June 4 in the area of Hilton Trail and 70th Street N. for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for a head light out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.