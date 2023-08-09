The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen July 5 from a motor vehicle parked on Wildwood Avenue.
Grant
• The sleeping occupant behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a business lot near Keats Avenue N. and 60th Street N. at 2:00 a.m. June 28 was arrested for DWI, after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted standard field sobriety tests and found signs of intoxication.
• A golf cart was reported stolen June 28 from Loggers Trail golf course in the 11000 block of 80th Street N.
• A resident in the 11000 block of Ironwood Avenue N. reported her mailbox damaged sometime overnight July 2-3.
• A dog bite was reported July 3 in the 7000 block of 101st Street N.
• A large tree was reported down at 11:06 a.m. July 4 and blocking the southbound lane in the 6400 block of Lake Elmo Avenue, after a mid-morning thunderstorm moved through the area. Deputies located the tree but were unable to move it off the roadway. Power lines were attached to the tree so deputies requested Washington County Public Works and Xcel Energy to assist in clearing the hazard.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 2:28 p.m July 4 in Stillwater, after deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on 75th Street N. at Manning Avenue N. on a vehicle speeding 88 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver did not stop, but increased speed while passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The driver also drove through a red light on the way to Stillwater. Deputies terminated the pursuit at their discretion and the suspect was later found in downtown Stillwater and arrested.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited July 4 on southbound Jamaca Avenue N. and 75th Street N. for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance, and for displaying expired registration. Deputies on patrol observed the vehicle cross over the fog line and saw the registration expired in 2022. The vehicle was towed.
Mahtomedi
• Deputies cited a motorist July 1 near Hilton Trail N. and Stillwater Road for displaying license plate tabs that expired in June 2022.
• A wallet was reported stolen July 1 from Wedgewood Drive.
• A Park Avenue resident on July 1 reported a boat being too close to the White Bear Lake beach area.
• Packages were reported missing July 1 from the mailbox area of a multi-family dwelling on Stillwater Road.
• A wallet was reported lost at Wildwood Park July 2. The wallet contained a driver's license, credit card, debit card, an insurance card, a passport card and approximately $30 in cash.
• Deputies initiated a short pursuit at 12:32 a.m. July 3 of a suspicious vehicle they observed at Katherine Abbott Park in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue. The driver initially evaded the traffic stop, but pulled over on Lincolntown Avenue. Because the driver tried to evade the stop the vehicle was searched before being released.
• A juvenile reported being shot in the back with a BB gun by a passing vehicle July 4 while he was riding his bike on Warner Avenue.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop for poor driving conduct at 9:59 p.m. July 4 in the 600 block of Wildwood Road.
Pine Springs
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop on June 29 for equipment failure near Hilton Trail N. and 60th Street N..
• An assault was reported at 8:45 p.m. July 1 in the 7000 block of 55th Street N.
