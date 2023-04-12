The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to the 10000 block of 69th Street N. at 7:39 p.m. March 15 on a report of a married couple having a dispute over a vehicle.
An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 8:13 p.m. March 17 in the area of 75th Street N. and Jamaca Avenue N. after deputies on patrol observed a speeding vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
Mahtomedi
A vehicle parked in the 300 block of Hallam Avenue S. received a parking ticket under its windshield wipers at 6:16 a.m. March 12 after deputies on patrol in the early hours spotted a vehicle with Minnesota plates parked in violation of the winter parking ordinance. Two other vehicles, parked in the 500 block of Dahlia Street, received the same treatment at 1:30 a.m. and 1:36 a.m. March 17. A fourth parked vehicle on Hallam Avenue was tagged at 3:34 a.m. that same morning for the same violation.
A suspicious male reported at 1:23 a.m. March 13 matching a possible burglary suspect in the 3000 block of Century Avenue turned out not to have been involved in any burglary at all.
A Quail Street resident reported credit card fraud March 13.
Deputies assisted the Oakdale Police Department as cover at 2:26 a.m. March 13 in the area of Long Lake Road and Century Avenue with a motorist who was slow to stop. Motorists who resist being pulled over are of concern to deputies.
An erratic driver, both behind the wheel and out of the vehicle, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. March 15 on eastbound Wildwood Road at Wedgewood Road following a traffic stop for speeding 57 mph in a 45 mph zone. Deputies noted that the driver, who maintained his high speed even after passing the squad car, exited the vehicle during the traffic stop and started acting strangely. Deputies arrested the subject in an effort to get to the bottom of the bizarre behavior.
A threatening voicemail was reported March 16 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue.
A motorist was cited March 17 in the area of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for no front license plate displayed and suspected illegal window tint.
A motorist of undisclosed identity was arrested for DWI at 1:10 a.m. March 18 in the area of Hilton Trail N. and 70th Street N, after deputies observed the vehicle strike a snowbank and conducted a traffic stop. After standard field sobriety tests were administered, the driver was transported to the law enforcement center.
An iPhone was reported stolen March 18 on Long Lake Road after its owner left it in an Uber vehicle the previous evening. On the day of the report, the phone was mapping to the Long Lake Road location. Although the complainant reported the missing phone as a theft, she said she didn’t want to report it as a theft, because she had yet to make contact with the Uber driver to determine whether it was stolen or merely left behind. The complainant promised to report the missing phone as a theft (for real this time) if she couldn’t get in touch with the Uber driver.
