The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
A motorist was cited April 23 in the 120 block of Dellwood Avenue for speeding 57 mph in a 35 mph zone, after deputies on patrol observed the oncoming vehicle pass another vehicle and clocked the vehicle’s speed on radar. The driver admitted to speeding and received the citation without incident.
Dellwood Avenue residents reported a suspicious silver Silverado pulling into their driveway April 27 and a couple getting out to knock on their door. The residents were at home at the time and watched the scene play out in real time, but didn’t answer the door to find out any more information.
Grant
Deputies conducted a traffic stop April 23 in the 9000 block of Justen Trail N. for stop sign violation.
An unidentified person was arrested April 25 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. for violating a Harassment Restraining Order (HRO). As it happens, the suspect also had a warrant out on him for a previous HRO violation.
A passerby reported panels missing from a fence belonging to a business in the 7000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. on April 25. The reporter was concerned about a possible break-in at the business, and deputies promised extra patrols would be conducted.
A Toro zero-turn lawn mower was reported stolen April 26 from the end of a driveway in the 8000 block of Manning Avenue N., after the owner had put the mower up for sale.
Suspicious people in the 7000 block of Jocelyn Lane reported April 26 turned out to be fishers on site by permission of the owner and not inside the house at all.
A resident in the 9000 block of 60th Street N. reported a white van driving up her driveway April 26, and a male getting out to look at her horses..
Mahtomedi
The Marathon gas station in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road reported signs of juvenile males attempting to break into the premises at 10:08 p.m. April 18. The juveniles were not located.
On April 19, an employee of the gas station on Wildwood Road reported that he thought he recognized a vandalism suspect from a previous incident. Deputies stopped by and identified the male.
An adult female was arrested on warrant April 19 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue and transported to jail without incident.
A handgun and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked April 19 in the Century College lot in the 3000 block of Century Avenue.
A Cedarleaf Point resident on April 20 reported receiving a fraudulent phone call, but didn’t divulge any private information. Deputies further advised the complainant on ways to avoid scams and how to monitor her credit.
A motorist was arrested for DWI at 12:40 p.m. April 22 in the area of Mahtomedi Avenue and Locust Street, after being pulled over for suspiciously intoxicated driving.
Pine Springs
Deputies conducted three traffic stops on Highway 36 between 7:15 and 7:58 p.m. April 28 and issued three citations for speeding.
Willernie
A suspicious electric toy car reported April 26 in the roadway around Paddington Road and Wildwood Road turned out to have been stolen. The complainant who found the apparently abandoned car wasn’t aware of any toy car theft in the area and moved it to her yard for safekeeping. When deputies heard about a toy car stolen from McGregor Avenue N., they retrieved it and returned it to its owner.
