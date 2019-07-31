The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A suspicious moped reported found June 29 in the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue turned out to belong to a youth whose owner told him to park the moped right where it was and come home because it was getting dark. The owner made plans to pick up the moped from where it was left.
Dellwood
• A harassment restraining order violation reported June 28 from Dellwood Road N. turned out not to be a violation at all after it was revealed the order was not served in the first place.
• The owner of landscaping equipment was reported June 29 for leaving the equipment in the middle of Doral Road.
• A downed tree was reported June 30 in the 400 block of Apple Orchard Road. Public Works was notified.
Grant
• A suspicious vehicle legally parked on Kimbro Avenue N. just north of 75th Street N. with fishing gear in the back June 30 turned out to be a driver on a canceled license who should not have been driving. Deputies advised the motorist to find another safe way of leaving the scene that did not involve driving.
Mahtomedi
• An unidentified person was reported bitten by a dog June 28 in the area of Neptune Street and Oak Street.
• A gas leak was reported June 28 at a road construction site in the 1000 block of Dunbar Way during the implementation of the Echo Lake street improvement project. The fire department and Xcel Energy were called to the scene.
• An unwanted ex-boyfriend was reported June 28 in an apartment in the 800 block of Stillwater Road without permission. The complainant said the male had taken her keys and told her he was not leaving. Deputies persuaded the male to turn over the keys and leave on foot. A short time later, deputies were called back to the scene after the subject had returned. Again, deputies told the male to leave. While deputies were still on the third floor of the building, they heard someone “rack” a pistol on the first floor. After clearing the building, deputies were unsure whether the incidents were related.
• A dump truck reportedly backed into a vehicle June 28 at the corner of Dunbar Way and Long Lake Road during construction in Echo Lake. Neither party was injured, and little damage was reportedly sustained by either vehicle.
• A juvenile was reported June 28 for throwing garbage into Stillwater Road from his apartment building window. The mother of the youth said he was the likely culprit, but that he was at large at that moment.
• A prowler with a flashlight and defensive dog that charged deputies in the 400 block of Juniper Street at 1:34 a.m. June 29 turned out to be the property owner looking for his dog.
• An argument between family members was reported June 29 in the 800 block of Stillwater Road.
• Loud fireworks were reported June 29 in the area of Ash Street and Wildwood Beach Road.
• A suspicious vehicle parked in the St. Andrew's lot in the 200 block of East Avenue at 12:46 a.m. June 30 turned out to be a male playing “Pokemon Go.”
• Extra patrol was requested at 11:53 p.m. June 30 by a resident in the 400 block of Emerald Lane who reported a group of juveniles was going around the neighborhood playing “ding-dong ditch.”
