The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Prescription medications were reported stolen Aug. 6 from a vehicle parked in the 6000 block of Keats Avenue, after a window was broken in for access.
• Criminal damage to property was reported Aug. 6 in the 11000 block of 60th Street N.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over an unidentified motorist Aug. 7 on Highway 36 at Lake Elmo Trail N. for cell phone hands-free violation.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 67th Lane N. reported a potential scam on Aug. 7.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Kelvin Avenue N. on Aug. 10 reported an unsuccessful phone scam because she was annoyed about the number of scam phone calls she’d been receiving. No information or money was lost.
Mahtomedi
• A wallet was reported lost Aug. 3 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. Deputies assisted the complainant in looking for his property.
• Mail was reported found scattered in the ditch along Wildwood Beach Road and Birchwood Road Aug. 4 and returned to the post office for redelivery.
• Items were reported stolen Aug. 4 from a fitness room in an apartment building complex on Wildwood Road.
• An unidentified person was arrested on a warrant Aug. 5 on Wildwood Road, following a report of suspicious activity.
• A large number of postcards were reported found lying on the ground along Wildwood Beach Road Aug. 5. The complainant picked up all the postcards and put them in the trash, while alerting deputies the postcards may have been stolen due to the large amount of mail theft in the area.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:26 a.m. Aug. 6 on westbound Wildwood Road and Wedgewood Drive for driving with tabs that expired in January.
• A Park Avenue resident reported items stolen from a package Aug. 7.
• At 8:58 p.m. Aug. 7, a Kilbirnie Way resident reported a possible burglary after returning from a walk and finding the front door open. The complainant told deputies she thought she had closed her door but couldn’t be certain. Her purse was still sitting on the counter, and nothing was missing. Although she had been upstairs for about a half hour before she called 911 and heard nothing during that time, she still felt scared. Deputies cleared the house and found no evidence of forced entry or disturbed items.
• A semitrailer was reported stolen Aug. 9 on Long Lake Road.
• A cell phone was reported stolen during the early morning hours of Aug. 11 from a truck parked inside the FedEx gates on Long Lake Road.
Pine Springs
• A resident in the 5000 block of Roscoe Road on Aug. 4 reported a male for trespassing on her property.
• A traffic stop was conducted at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 8 on an unidentified Minnesota motorist for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 36. Following a computer check, deputies discovered that the motorist was driving on a license canceled for behavior inimical to public safety.
Willernie
• A resident on Chippenham Lane on Aug. 15 reported that tree branches from his neighbor’s tree fell on his house and fence. The branches twisted and damaged the wooden privacy fence and may have damaged the complainant’s roof. Deputies advised the complainant to obtain a monetary damage report and file an insurance claim. They also advised the complainant of his civil options, after providing him with their business card and case number.
