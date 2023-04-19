The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
An unnamed motorist was arrested at 10:13 p.m. March 25 in the area of East County Line Road and Wildwood Avenue on a Ramsey County gross misdemeanor warrant after Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies conducted a traffic stop for failure to signal a turn.
Dellwood
Deputies issued a citation for speeding at 8:27 p.m. March 19 in the area of Dellwood Avenue and Meadow Lane. They issued a citation to another motorist for speeding 54 mph in a 35 mph zone at 7:52 a.m. March 20 in the 2800 block of Dellwood Avenue.
A passerby at 3:55 p.m. March 21 reported a suspicious line hanging down from a power pole in the 200 block of Dellwood Road N. that turned out to have been coming from the phone line section. The line was not causing a road hazard and had been down for a few days.
A suspicious person reported for walking in the roadway in the area of Dellwood Road and Quail Road March 24 turned out to be a daily walker and of no concern, after Mahtomedi deputies checked their mental files and advised the caller.
Deputies took a fraud report March 24 from a Dellwood Avenue resident.
A suspicious male in a vehicle stuck in the ditch in the area of Apple Orchard Road and Lacosta Drive late March 24 turned out to be a nonintoxicated male who was merely stuck in the ditch. The driver told deputies he had a ride coming and would pick up the vehicle the next day. Deputies checked on another vehicle off the road, this time unoccupied, at 8:27 a.m. March 25. Deputies on the earlier shift reported making contact with the registered owner who was working on towing the vehicle later in the day. Deputies ran the vehicle’s numbers through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a precaution, because abandoned vehicles have often been found to be stolen. The vehicle returned valid and clear.
Grant
Deputies conducted a traffic stop for an undisclosed violation March 21 in the area of Manning Avenue N. and Mendel Road N. and issued a citation.
Mahtomedi
Deputies pulled a motorist over and issued a citation for speeding 55 mph in a 40 mph zone at 2:28 a.m. March 19 in the area of Wildwood Road and Wedgewood Drive. A second motorist was cited at 3:18 a.m. March 20 in the area of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road for driving after suspension after deputies on routine patrol conducted a random license plate check. A third motorist was cited for driving after revocation at 12:24 a.m. March 21 in the area of Century Avenue N. and Wildwood Road following a traffic stop for an unreadable license plate due to obstruction or a malfunctioning license plate light.
A harassment-tenant eviction combination was reported March 21 on Park Avenue.
Deputies responded to the Wildwood Library on Stillwater Road following a report of a fight March 22. The main instigator had left before deputies arrived, and both remaining parties involved were separated after deputies arrived.
An Echo Lake Blvd. resident reported being defrauded out of $3,000 March 22 after she sent money via phone using the Zelle and Apple Pay apps. Deputies advised the victim to call her bank immediately to cancel the transaction on her account.
A motorist was cited at 12:56 a.m. March 23 in the area of Woodland Drive and Century Avenue for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle and for equipment violation after being pulled over for no license plate lights. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the presence of marijuana in the vehicle and conducted a search.
A motorist was cited March 23 in the 9400 block of Wildwood Road for speeding 57 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Deputies were dispatched out to the scene of juveniles playing ding-dong-ditch in the 1000 block of Park Avenue at 8:29 p.m. March 24. The juveniles were found and turned over to a responsible adult.
