The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted three traffic stops in the middle of the day Oct. 3 in the 9000 block of Manning Avenue N. One motorist was stopped for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, another for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, and a third for violating the hands-free cell phone law.
• A chain link fence in the 11000 block of 60th Street N. was reported cut in two places Oct. 3, apparently to gain access to two RV’s stored on the lot. The catalytic converters of both vehicles were then cut off. There is no suspect information available at this time.
• An unidentified motorist was cited Oct. 3 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A leaf blower and drill were reported stolen Oct. 6 from a presumably detached garage in the 8000 block of Jewel Avenue.
• Deputies conducted two traffic stops Oct. 6 in the 8000 block of Manning Avenue N. The infractions included crossing over the centerline, violating the hands-free cell phone law, speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, expired registration and inattentive driving.
8 Money was reported stolen Oct. 7 from the men’s locker room in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
Mahtomedi
• A Florida motorist was arrested and cited for DWI at 8:01 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 900 block of westbound Stillwater Road, after deputies pulled him over for having no headlights on in the darkness and light drizzle. The driver explained the lack of headlight illumination as the fault of the rental car. However, the driver’s glazed eyes and heavy odor of alcohol indicated that the lack of lights was caused by his intoxication. Deputies administrated SFST’s at the scene, on which the driver registered a 0.08 blood alcohol content.
• Deputies flushed a person on a bicycle out of Katherine Abbott Park after hours at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 5 and into the area of Long Lake Road and Berwich Lane before losing sight of the fleeing bicycle.
• Two gas drive-offs were reported Oct. 4 at the Holiday station on Stillwater Road. A third gas drive-off from the station was reported Oct. 5.
• Deputies pulled a vehicle over on Mahtomedi Avenue at 8:47 p.m. Oct. 5 for lack of headlights after dark. This traffic stop did not turn into a DWI arrest as often happens with no lights; deputies simply reminded the driver to switch on the headlights.
• A Stillwater Road business reported a counterfeit $50 bill passed to a clerk Oct. 8.
• A dog bite report was taken Oct. 8 in the 1000 block of Love Avenue.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was cited at 2:42 a.m. Oct. 8 on southbound I-694 over Highway 36 for speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. Deputies described the driver as “slow to stop.”
Willernie
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Oct. 7 from a Chatham Road address.
