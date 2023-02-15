The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
An unwanted male was reported Jan. 20 on Cedar Street as part of a dispute involving two parties claiming ownership of a vehicle. Deputies advised everyone to pursue the civil route.
Dellwood
Suspicious trespassers reported Jan. 21 at a home under construction on Dellwood Avenue turned out to be a member of the construction crew showing off the home to friends and family.
Grant
A reckless motorist was cited for driving after revocation Jan. 16 in the 9000 block of Dellwood Road N. following a traffic stop for failure to stop at the four-way stop sign at Dellwood Road N. Southbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on patrol had been nearly T-boned by the eastbound motorist. The driver was made to arrange for another driver with a valid license to pick him up.
Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop Jan. 17 in the area of Dellwood Road N. and Dellwood Road Lane N. for a vehicle missing a taillight and failing to stop at the stop sign. However, the pursuit ended at Arcola Bridge before deputies could pull the motorist over. On the other hand, deputies were more successful in conducting a traffic stop for speeding Jan. 19 in the area of Manning Avenue N. and 75th Street N. and citing the driver.
Deputies on patrol on Highway 36 Jan. 19 observed a driver using a wireless device while underway and issued a citation.
A resident in the 9000 block of 83rd Street N. on Jan. 21 reported receiving an internet fraud call. The complainant canceled all her credit cards, had Best Buy wipe her computer and suffered no financial loss.
Mahtomedi
Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Jan. 16 in the area of Century Avenue N. and westbound Wildwood Road on a vehicle missing two brake lights.
Deputies issued two citations overnight Jan. 19, at 2:07 a.m. in the 1300 block of Iverness Place and at 2:13 a.m. in the 1300 block of Prestwick Place for winter parking violations.
A Long Lake Road resident on Jan. 19 reported receiving threats as part of a Snapchat scam. A Hallam Avenue S. resident on Jan. 20 also reported receiving threats via text. Deputies determined this incident to be a scam similar to others reported in the area. The complainant didn’t suffer any monetary loss.
A motorist was arrested on a gross misdemeanor Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office warrant Jan. 19 in the area of Wildwood Road and Century Avenue following a traffic stop.
Rose Street residents reported the neighbors for going through their trash Jan. 20. The complainants said they communicated with the neighbors asking them to stop and would notify deputies if this behavior continued.
Pine Springs
A motorist was cited for driving after cancellation at 12:34 a.m. Jan. 20 on Hilton Trail at 60th Street N. after being pulled over for failure to display current registration.
Another motorist was cited for driving after cancellation at 10:14 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 6000 block of Hilton Trail, following a traffic stop for a burnt-out headlight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.