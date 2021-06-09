The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A motorist was cited May 13 on Dellwood Avenue for speeding 45 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
• A Bayhill Road resident on May 14 reported credit card fraud without monetary loss, and believed access came after his Google account was hacked.
Grant
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies cited a motorist at 1:17 a.m. May 8 on Highway 36 and Manning Avenue N. for driving after suspension and for failure to provide proof of insurance.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen May 13 from a vehicle parked at the Mile 10 Gateway Trailhead.
• Three vehicles parked in the Mahtomedi High School lot in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. were reported entered after school May 13. Two vehicle owners reported thefts from their vehicles, and a third reported a window broken.
Mahtomedi
• A motorist who fled from a traffic stop at 7:14 a.m. May 7 on 72nd Street N. and Hilton Trail N. will be formally charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses as well as felony fleeing in a motor vehicle after deputies tried to pull him over for driving a vehicle without a front license plate. As deputies approached the driver's side window, they observed an open container and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. Instead, the driver fled in the vehicle. After deputies were unable to locate the driver, they conducted research and learned the driver's identity. Deputies relocated the vehicle, only to have the driver escape on foot. Deputies impounded the vehicle, which was transporting a printer stolen from Alabama.
• A motorist was arrested at 9:50 p.m. May 9 on Century Avenue and Woodland Drive for DWI following a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries.
• The Freedom Valu Center gas station in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road reported a gas drive-off May 11.
• An attempted indecent exposure was reported May 12 at Mahtomedi Middle School on Eastgate Parkway.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen May 13 from a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Century Avenue.
• A suspicious painter reported by a public works employee May 14 for pouring a white liquid into the city sewer drain on Wedgewood Court turned out to have poured a diluted water-based primer. Deputies verbally warned the owner of the painting company.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was cited May 7 on Highway 36 for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 578 feet. The driver admitted to speeding and estimated his speed to be 74 mph. Deputies also provided the driver with a copy of the Minnesota child restraint laws and advised him that his 5-year old needed to be in a car seat or booster.
• A westbound motorist was cited May 7 on Highway 36 and the southbound ramp to I-694 for speeding 79 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar at 635 feet. Another driver was cited that same date at the same location for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited May 9 on northbound I-694 and the ramp to eastbound Highway 36 for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 586 feet. The driver had glazed eyes, a heavy odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking alcohol. However, he passed the field sobriety tests with a 0.43 reading. Four other motorists were cited for speeding that day at that location.
• A driver was cited May 13 on Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 531 feet. The driver admitted to speeding and said he was having a bad day because his soccer team just lost 6-2. Three other motorists were cited that day for speeding at that same location.
