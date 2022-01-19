The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Burglary from a construction trailer in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N. was reported Dec. 6.
• Vandalism was reported Dec. 6 in the 8000 block of Jewel Avenue N.
• A suspicious blue full-sized van was reported Dec. 8 parked beside a UPS truck in the 6000 block of Inwood Court N. as the male driver of the van was removing packages from the UPS truck and placing them into his vehicle. UPS confirmed that the blue van was authorized to accompany the brown truck.
• A motorist was cited Dec. 9 in the 8000 block of 60th Street N. for speeding 77 mph in a 50 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 555 feet after he passed them at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued at high speed, passing other vehicles. The driver admitted to speeding and said he needed to hurry home.
• Tools were reported stolen overnight Dec. 9-10 from a job site in the 7000 block of Lone Oak Trail N.
• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked overnight Dec. 10-11 in the Mahtomedi High School lot in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
• A complainant in the 10000 block of Joliet Avenue N. on Dec. 11 reported receiving a notification on her cell phone that there was a device activated that could determine her location. Deputies checked her vehicle over for any kind of tracker and found nothing suspicious. Deputies advised the complainant to notify them if she were to find anything suspicious.
Mahtomedi
• A wallet was reported stolen overnight Dec. 6-7 from a vehicle parked on Long Lake Road.
• A Juniper Street resident reported a package missing from her mailbox Dec. 9. The complainant said she didn’t want to make a report, but wanted to know whether there were other mail thefts in the area. However, by merely calling in, the complainant created an incident report, whether she intended to or not.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue at 1:53 p.m. Dec. 10 reported that the neighbor’s dogs bark late at night. Deputies advised the complainant to call in to report when the dogs are actually in the process of barking.
• A resident living near Hallam Avenue S. and Frankland Street at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 11 reported that his road was not plowed. Deputies advised him that the party to call in such matters was either Mahtomedi City Hall or Mahtomedi Public Works. Meanwhile, an unidentified vehicle owner received a citation at 2:02 a.m. Dec. 11 for having parked on a snow emergency route overnight.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested Dec. 11 in the area of I-694 and Century Avenue for driving on a license canceled due to unsafe behavior. His vehicle was towed.
Pine Springs
• An unknown motorist was taken into custody at 1:26 a.m. Dec. 28 on east-facing Highway 36 over Hilton Trail N. for DWI, after deputies responded to a report of a driver at the side of the road slumped over the steering wheel.
• Mysterious and highly suspicious dragging sounds heard on a motion-activated camera at 7:54 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 3000 block of Viking Drive turned out to be a neighbor outside plowing his driveway with an ATV. The neighbor told deputies that he hadn’t seen anyone else around during the hour he was outside except for himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.