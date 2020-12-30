The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A resident in the 8000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. on Nov. 30 reported a burglary.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on Dec. 5 cited a motorist on westbound Highway 36 and Manning Avenue N. for hands-free cell phone violation after they observed her on the phone to their left while waiting at the traffic light. They also observed her spotting them and immediately putting the phone down. The driver said she was on the phone because she had just gotten a call telling her she had been exposed to COVID-19.
Mahtomedi
• The neighbor's children reported roaring through the city streets in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue Nov. 30 as part of an ongoing issue turned out to be the neighbor's small children playing with their battery-operated Power Wheels children's toy under adult supervision. Deputies quickly dismissed any safety concerns.
• A suspicious male with a bicycle in Katherine Abbott Park on Lincolntown Avenue in the middle of the day Dec. 2 turned out to be a regular visitor to the park, after deputies conferred with Mahtomedi Public Works Department staff on site who were familiar with the male.
• A jogger along Warner Avenue N. at Stillwater Road and 7:53 p.m. Dec. 3 reported a group of young teens in a vehicle harassing him as part as an ongoing issue and for throwing a rock at him during the latest encounter. After he retrieved the plate number of the vehicle, deputies visited the home of one of the teens. The teen said they did it in the past because it was fun.
• An unidentified male was arrested Dec. 4 on a Department of Corrections warrant and for DWI charges after deputies were dispatched out to Stillwater Road on an unwanted male report and located the male in his vehicle.
Pine Springs
• A westbound driver was cited Nov. 27 on Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol in the center median, who clocked her on radar at 1,104 feet. The driver said she thought the speed limit was 70 mph and was unaware of how fast she was going. Another westbound driver was cited a few moments later at the same location for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies who had returned to the center median in time to resume their speed patrol and clock him on radar.
• A driver who would have been arrested on a misdemeanor warrant if the jail would take him was cited late Nov. 27 on westbound Highway 36 at the ramp to southbound I-694 for driving after suspension and speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol on the center median.
• White Claw Hard Seltzer made him do it, said a driver arrested for second-degree DWI at 12:16 a.m. Nov. 28 on northbound I-694 to the ramp to westbound Highway 36 after deputies on stationary patrol pulled him over for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver admitted to drinking and failed the portable breath test with a 0.161. The vehicle, which did not belong to the driver, was left at the side of the road while he was carted off to jail.
• A driver with what deputies described as a “horrible driving record” was cited Nov. 28 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies in the center median who were monitoring westbound traffic for speed violations. The driver's record included numerous speeding citations and a DWI.
• The driver of a Volkswagen was cited Dec. 5 on eastbound Highway 36 at the I-694 overpass for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies. The driver said he looked at his speedometer and was going 61 mph. As deputies explained the citation, the driver asked for their name and badge number. When deputies checked their radar after the traffic stop, they found it to be in good working order.
Willernie
• Car keys were reported found hanging from a street sign Dec. 4 near the intersection of 62nd Street N. and Warner Avenue N. Deputies were unable to locate the car keys when they inspected all the signs in the area.
• A Chippenham Lane resident on Dec. 4 reported her neighbor for constantly yelling at her seven-month-old dog and even had no reason for yelling at the dog on the evening of the report.
