The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A Minnesota driver was cited Nov. 2 on westbound Highway 36 for failure to signal a lane change after westbound Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies observed the vehicle move from the left lane to the right lane without signaling. The driver admitted to the violation.
• An unenlightened motorist was cited at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 4 on eastbound 75th Street N. at Jamaca Avenue N. for failure to stop at a red light by westbound deputies who observed her make a right turn at the red light on northbound Hilton Trail N. and Stillwater Road without stopping. After deputies explained the reason for the traffic stop, the driver was still unsure that her traffic maneuver was unsafe.
• A bike was reported stolen Nov. 5 from the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
• A license plate was reported stolen Nov. 5 from the 6000 block of 75th Street N.
• A resident in the 7000 block of 115th Street N. reported receiving a scam phone call early Nov. 5 in which a man asked about fixing the complainant's satellite dish, saying, “You know it's 7:00 a.m.,” before hanging up.
• A pile of brush was reported dumped in the 8000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. Nov. 6. The public works department was summoned to clean up the mess.
Mahtomedi
• A resident in the 1000 block of Dunbar Way reported losing his TCF Bank debit card on Oct. 31 at 7:17 p.m. after he received notification that $380 had been spent at Footlocker at Maplewood Mall at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. The complainant canceled his card immediately. Deputies have no suspect information at this time.
• The registered owner of a vehicle parked in a visitor parking lot on Stillwater Road Nov. 1 received a citation on the windshield for tabs that expired in October 2018.
• Domestic assault was reported at 1:54 a.m. Nov. 2 in the 1000 block of Greenwood St.
• A resident of Gosiwin Avenue reported receiving a phone call out of Washington state Nov. 4 in which someone claiming to be from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) said that a car registered to the complainant was found near the Texas/Mexico border covered with blood and containing a body. The complainant was also told there were items in the vehicle with his name on them. The caller asked the complainant when he was last in Texas. When the complainant said he was never in Texas, the caller asked how many credit cards he had. The reporter gave no financial information to the caller, but later tried to call back on the Washington state number and found it disconnected. Just to be sure, deputies ran the complainant on their computer and found no warrant out for him.
• A resident on 72nd Street N. on Nov. 5 reported his credit card number used for fraudulent transactions in Bloomington.
• The security director at Fed Ex on Long Lake Road reported potential data theft by an employee Nov. 5.
• An unidentified motorist was cited Nov. 5 on Stillwater Road and East Avenue for driving after revocation.
• Management at a business on Mahtomedi Avenue at 7:00 a.m. Nov. 6 reported finding a window at the business with a bullet hole in it.
• A Minnesota man was warned for marijuana possession in a motor vehicle Nov. 6 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue after being pulled over for improperly working license plate lights. When deputies smelled the odor of pot in the vehicle, the driver admitted to having pot in the car. After a search, deputies found the marijuana, a pipe and two grinders. Although the subject was released, the items weren't released with him but were seized and entered into evidence to be destroyed.
Pine Springs
• An unidentified Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:44 p.m. Nov. 6 on westbound I-694 for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.