The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
A suspicious vehicle reported for being parked at the side of the road in the area of Dellwood and Dwinnell avenues at 11:43 p.m. May 20 turned out to belong to an individual holding a spot in line for an estate sale of a house the following morning. A consensual vehicle search upturned only personal items.
Grant
A water softener and a mop were reported stolen May 17 from the 9000 block of 103rd Street N. as a result of a burglary. The residence was unoccupied, as it was up for sale.
A resident in the 8000 block of Kimbro Avenue N. on May 19 reported credit card fraud.
Mahtomedi
Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies at 1:08 a.m. May 16 conducted a search on a vehicle parked in Katherine Abbott Park on Lincolntown Avenue after hours and found drug paraphernalia.
A neighbor dispute was reported May 16 on Juniper Street as part of an ongoing dispute. Deputies advised the complainant about how to file for a harassment restraining order and to contact them if matters escalated.
Two lighters were reported stolen May 17 from the Holiday gas station on Stillwater Road.
Three separate neighbors in the Dartmoor area called in to complain about loud music playing at 7:30 a.m. May 19. Deputies responded to the scene and listened to “Somebody to Love” and “We Will Rock You” by Queen on what appeared to be full blast. When the second song was done, the music was turned down. After five minutes of listening only to the birdies singing, deputies contacted the resident, who said that a male visitor had turned the music on prior to leaving the scene. Deputies explained the ordinance violation and stressed the impact of three separate neighbors calling to complain about the same nuisance. The tenant promised to have no further incidents.
Pine Springs
A westbound motorist was cited May 14 on Highway 36 for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar at 698 feet. The driver said she thought the speed limit was 65 mph. Deputies cited six motorists for speeding that day at the same location.
An eastbound motorist was cited May 15 on Highway 36 for speeding 79 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked her on radar at 230 feet. Four other motorists were cited for speeding that day at the same location.
A Minnesota motorist was cited May 16 on westbound Highway 36 at the I-694 southbound ramp for speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 904 feet. The driver received a special penalty for speeding 30 mph over the speed limit. A second motorist was also cited less than 15 minutes later at that location for speeding 20 miles over the speed limit.
The driver of a silver BMW was cited May 20 on Highway 36 and Hilton Trail N. for violating the Ted Foss Move Over law after he passed six squad cars on the shoulder that had emergency lights activated without moving to the left lane or slowing down.
Willernie
Deputies issued a citation to a Stewart Road resident May 22 on behalf of the Willernie City Council for violation of a city ordinance requiring all garbage and recycling bins to be stored out of sight.
