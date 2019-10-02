The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• An adult motorist was cited Sept. 13 on westbound Apple Orchard Road and Tamarisk Road for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies, who clocked her at 49 mph. As deputies approached the vehicle, the motorist said, “I know I was going too fast.”
• An adult motorist was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Sept. 14 on eastbound Highway 96 for DWI after he was pulled over by deputies on stationary patrol for speeding 57 mph in a 45 mph zone. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed the subject's glazed, watery eyes. The driver, who admitted he'd been drinking, also had a B-card restriction. After registering 0.084 on the field sobriety test, the driver was transported to jail.
Grant
• A student of Mahtomedi High School in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. was cited at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 10 for failure to drive with due care after deputies conducting a routine school fire drill noticed the subject driving around the south end of the school at a high rate of speed while students were being let back into the building. As the subject approached the stop sign, his vehicle emitted a large amount of black exhaust smoke. Deputies recalled giving this same student multiple verbal warnings about this same behavior, and now it was time for a citation.
• A wallet was reported stolen Sept. 10 from a motor vehicle parked in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
• A juvenile motorist was issued a verbal warning Sept. 13 on 75th Street N. and Manning Avenue N. for speeding and for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, after deputies smelled pot on the driver and his passenger while conducting the traffic stop. The pot was taken into evidence to be destroyed.
• A motorist was cited Sept. 13 on Highway 36 for using a handheld wireless device while driving. At first the driver claimed to be using a hands-free device, but later broke down in tears and admitted to holding and looking at her phone. However, said the driver, she was not actively texting or phoning, but only checking her phone to see who had called her.
• A motorist on Highway 36 at Keats Avenue N. was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Sept. 14 on an Anoka County warrant for disorderly conduct after deputies on rolling patrol conducted a random license plate check and pulled up next to the vehicle to confirm the subject was the one behind the wheel.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Rustic Drive at 12:00 a.m. Sept. 9 reported receiving a phone call from a person identifying himself as representing the Pioneer Press and asking for information the complainant thought was suspicious. No loss was reported, as the complainant had quickly hung up on the caller.
• A resident of Jesse James Lane reported finding a black JBL Bluetooth speaker in her front yard flower bed Sept. 9. When the reporter put the speaker on the Mahtomedi area webpage to see if anyone knew the owner, the only response she received was that there were recent thefts in the area. Deputies took custody of the speaker to place into evidence.
• A caller who did not live at the location reported that someone was using a ladder to peek into windows in Piccadilly Square apartments on Mahtomedi Avenue at 1:55 a.m. Sept. 10. After deputies cleared the area, they deemed the report unfounded.
• An adult motorist was cited at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 11 on eastbound Wildwood Road and Birchwood Road for driving after revocation after deputies conducted a traffic stop for a non-functioning side rear running light and conducted a computer check.
• A resident of Shamrock Drive reported a residential burglary Sept. 11 in which two bikes were stolen. The complainant doesn't know who would have taken the $5,000 fat tire Salsa Beargrease and the $8,500 Cannondale Scalple mountain bike.
• A backpack was reported found Sept. 13 on Old Wildwood Road.
• A driver in the 400 block of Mahtomedi Avenue was cited Sept. 13 by deputies waiting at a stop sign for not wearing a seat belt and for handheld use of a wireless device to access software applications. Deputies noticed the driver holding a phone in his hand, looking down at it and tapping on it. The driver denied texting and said he was using his phone for navigation.
• A motorist on Stillwater Road and Hilton Trail was cited Sept. 13 for handheld use of wireless device to text, after deputies stationary at the stop light observed the driver texting with the phone in her hand. The driver admitted to texting in a non-emergency situation.
Pine Springs
• A resident in the 3000 block of Long Lake Road on Sept. 9 reported losing his wallet somewhere between White Bear Lake and Pine Springs. The complainant is in the process of canceling his credit cards.
Willernie
• A motorist on Warner Avenue S. and 72nd Street N. was issued a verbal warning Sept. 11 for failure to illuminate headlights in the rain by deputies on routine patrol at the intersection of Warner Avenue S. and Stillwater Road. Deputies also observed that the driver was not wearing a seat belt. After admitting to being without the seat belt, the driver was also issued a written warning for that offense.
• A resident on Paddington Road twice reported receiving scam phone calls during the day of Sept. 11 that claimed to be from the Social Security Administration. The complainant gave out no information to the callers. The complainant received instructions on how to block nuisance calls and how to enter the scam number on a “do not call” list.
