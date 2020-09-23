The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Cedar Street resident on Aug. 27 reported his neighbor for removing the address number from the complainant's garage and putting it on his own. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies dispatched to the scene noticed the complainant's number on a newly renovated house in the area.
• A resident on Lake Avenue on Aug. 29 reported deputies for mailing her a citation and demanded to know why she received it.
Dellwood
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:01 p.m. Aug. 21 on Dellwood Avenue and Dellwood Road N. for driving without a valid license, after deputies observed the front license plate of the vehicle hanging diagonally on one screw and pulled him over. A computer check showed the driver's license canceled for behavior inimical to public safety. Deputies transported the driver home.
• A resident on Dellwood Road N. on Aug. 25 reported 7 Vines Vineyard and Winery for not canceling a wedding booking. Deputies advised the complainant that this was a civil matter and to seek legal representation.
Grant
• A resident in the 11000 block of 60th Street N. on Aug. 24 reported theft from a motor vehicle.
• A business in the 10000 block of 60th Street N. on Aug. 27 reported vehicle tampering leading to the eventual theft from that vehicle.
• A resident in the 8000 block of Imperial Court N. on Aug. 25 reported selling a car on eBay to a person from Minnesota and being paid for only half the price of the vehicle.
• A rental vehicle was reported stolen Aug. 28 from the Gateway Trail parking lot at Dellwood Road and Kimbro Avenue N. The report was complicated by the fact that the victim didn't have on his person papers for the vehicle, which would have contained the license number and vehicle identification number. The local Enterprise offices were closed and corporate offices could not find the paperwork, so deputies provided the complainant with their business card to call back with the information to aid in finding the vehicle.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Griffin Court on Aug. 22 reported a neighbor’s vehicle for hit-and-run after noticing paint transfer near the driver's side taillight that matched that of the neighbor's vehicle. The complainant said the neighbor denied responsibility and became verbally aggressive. Deputies advised both parties to avoid each other.
• Three cases of vehicle tampering were reported Aug. 22 in the parking lot of Katherine Abbott Park in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue. A suspect vehicle was seen occupied by two males. The original complainant did not believe anything of value was taken.
• A resident on Eastgate Parkway on Aug. 23 reported items stolen from unlocked vehicles. A resident on Wildwood Road on Aug. 24 reported a license plate stolen off a vehicle.
• A motorist with a clever, if slightly illegal, way of keeping his face mask handy was cited at 12:03 a.m. Aug. 29 on Long Lake Road and Century Avenue for failure to provide proof of insurance, after deputies observed him waiting in the right turn lane without a turn signal blinking. As his light turned green, the motorist didn't proceed and remained there even longer as deputies conducted a traffic stop about the face mask hanging from his rearview mirror. For that he received a verbal warning.
• The operator of a jet ski was pulled over on White Bear Lake at 7:17 p.m. Aug. 29 for operating the jet ski during the hour before sunset. Deputies conducted five additional boat stops between 7:17 p.m. through 8:10 p.m. that evening for prohibited twilight activities.
Pine Springs
• A motorist of undisclosed identity was issued a written warning Aug. 27 on northbound I-694 at the ramp to westbound Highway 36 for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 1,088 feet. After receiving the written warning instead of a citation, the driver's attitude was described as good. Six other motorists were pulled over at that junction between Aug. 25-28.
