The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Birchwood Avenue resident on Jan. 26 reported a fraudulent account opened in his name.
• A vehicle was found off the road Jan. 26 and stuck in a snowbank in the 3000 block of East County Line Road along with the utility box it smashed. However, drunk driving or tailgating wasn’t the cause of the accident. The driver said she was watching her rear window being washed and almost ran into the vehicle in front of her. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies inspected the rear window and found it recently washed with washer fluid.
Dellwood
• A Minnesota driver was cited Jan. 25 on northbound Dellwood Avenue at Echo Street for displaying temporary registration that expired Jan. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle parked on Many Levels Road sporting a suspicious collector's plate Jan. 28 actually turned out to belong to the resident of that address.
Grant
• A resident in the 8000 block of Kimbro Avenue N. on Jan. 27 reported being contacted by an unknown party claiming to be from the U.S. Border Patrol, who tried to obtain personal information from him. The complainant gave out no information.
Mahtomedi
• A license plate was reported stolen Jan. 24 from an address on Hickory Street.
• An unidentified driver was cited Jan. 24 on Stillwater Road and Hilton Trail N. for driving on a suspended license and for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle after deputies observed him swerving all over the road while looking down at his lap. After deputies smelled the pot, they searched the vehicle and found 46 grams of it, along with digital scales. A report will be submitted for formal charges.
• A Sterling Court resident on Jan. 25 reported an attempted email scam from an account belonging to a friend. Deputies advised the complainant to tell her friend to contact the county in which she lives and to change her password.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Jan. 26 from a vehicle parked on Homewood Avenue.
• A Wedgewood Drive resident on Jan. 27 reported three unauthorized charges on her debit card from Jan. 19, even though the card was still in her possession. All three transactions occurred at a Holiday station.
• A juvenile was arrested on a warrant at 12:02 a.m. Jan. 30 outside a residence on Edith Avenue and transported to jail.
• Gas drive-off from the Marathon station in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue was reported Jan. 30.
Pine Springs
• Brothers were reported for fighting at 10:25 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 3000 block of Long Lake Road. An argument had escalated into a wrestling match without injuries. It all started when two of the brothers returned home from hockey and found the door locked, even though the third brother was supposed to leave it open for them. When deputies arrived, the youths had settled down and were talking amicably.
