The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident on Birchwood Lane reported a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle Oct. 1.
Dellwood
• Extra patrol during the evening hours was requested after items were stolen from a vehicle overnight Sept. 29-30 in the area of Doral Road and Pine Valley Drive.
Grant
• An ATV was reported stolen Sept. 27 from the 10000 block of 61st Street N.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 103rd Street N. on Oct. 2 reported being the victim of an internet crime after sending $3,500 worth of gift cards to an online scam.
Mahtomedi
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on Ledgestone Drive Sept. 27 after a boyfriend who had just been demoted to ex-status refused to leave.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Park Avenue on Sept. 28 reported her American Express card used fraudulently.
• A Wells Fargo Visa card had to undergo emergency cancellation after its Wildwood Road owner discovered it missing Sept. 28 from its storage niche in the glove box. The complainant had left his vehicle unlocked in the parking lot of the residence and had come out that morning to find the glove box open and the card missing. The card had been used online at an unknown Target store that same morning.
• A motorist was verbally warned about having marijuana and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle Sept. 30 while deputies were conducting a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Wildwood Road for a headlight out. When deputies smelled burnt marijuana in the vehicle, the driver admitted to having a small amount. After the driver was detained and the vehicle searched, the pot and accessories were confiscated.
• A Minnesota woman was cited Sept. 30 on Wildwood Road and Wedgewood Road for expired tabs by eastbound deputies on patrol.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 12:08 a.m. Oct. 1 on northbound Hilton Trail and Stillwater Road for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for no working license plate lights.
• A traffic stop was conducted Oct. 1 on Century Avenue and Long Lake Road on an unknown motorist for driving on a canceled driver's license. The license plates were removed and a temporary license was issued.
• A Puma Lane resident and a Warner Avenue resident reported thefts from their motor vehicles Oct. 1. A black machete was reported stolen from a vehicle on Bruening Court that same day, and another Bruening Court resident reported her glove box and center console left open — and not by her.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Sept. 28 on westbound Highway 36 at the southbound ramp to I-694 for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary speed patrol in the center median.
• A driver was cited Sept. 28 on northbound I-694 at the westbound ramp to Highway 36 for driving after suspension and failure to wear a seatbelt.
