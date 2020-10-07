The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A driver was warned Sept. 6 on Wildwood Avenue for failing to stop at a stop sign.
• A wallet was reported found Sept. 7 on Birchwood Avenue and returned to its owner.
Dellwood
• A resident on Dellwood Avenue reported theft from a motor vehicle Sept. 6.
Grant
• A motorist was cited at 4:33 a.m. Sept. 9 on eastbound Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue for speeding 79 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
• A resident in the 10000 block of Kimbro Avenue N. reported credit card fraud on Sept. 10.
• A female motorist was cited Sept. 10 in the 7000 block of southbound Manning Avenue N. for hands-free violation after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies in their unmarked squad car observed her looking at a cell phone while they were both stopped at the light. The driver apologized and said she was reading a message.
• A wallet was reported found Sept. 10 in the 6000 block of Jasmine Avenue N. and returned to the address listed on the driver’s license.
Mahtomedi
• Shoplifting was reported Sept. 7 in the 1000 block of Stillwater Road.
• A Minnesota driver was cited Sept. 7 on Grove Street and Mahtomedi Avenue for speeding 55 mph in a 45 mph zone by northbound deputies, who clocked the vehicle at 65 mph.
• An East Avenue resident reported theft from a motor vehicle overnight Sept. 7-8. A resident on Juniper Street and another resident on Park Avenue each reported thefts from their motor vehicles overnight Sept. 11-12.
• An individual being transported by the Mahtomedi Fire Department on Stillwater Road Sept. 9 reported losing his wallet during that service.
• A Wedgewood Drive resident on Sept. 9 reported the theft of a catalytic converter.
• A Woodland Drive resident on Sept. 10 reported receiving a scam voicemail warning her that she would be arrested if she didn't call the given number within 24 hours. The complainant recognized the scam and just wanted it reported.
• A vehicle was reported damaged overnight Sept. 11-12 on Wildwood Road.
• A Minnesota man was cited for what deputies described as “several violations with his actions” early Sept. 12 after he turned north onto Century Avenue from Long Lake Road. Deputies had run a random computer check on his one license plate and discovered the plate didn't match the vehicle on record. The vehicle was a Chevy, while the computer said the vehicle should have been a Jeep. The driver explained at 11:59 p.m. that he had just purchased the vehicle from a tow company and had paperwork. The driver also told deputies he put another license plate on the vehicle so he could drive it. Due to the late-night purchase of the vehicle, the subject also didn't have insurance for the vehicle. As the driver was almost at his destination, he was told to park the vehicle and walk the rest of the way.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the ramp to westbound Highway 36 from northbound I-694 for speeding 79 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 311 feet. Deputies pulled over four additional motorists at that location between Sept. 10-12.
Willernie
• A Wildwood Road resident on Sept. 6 reported the theft of a license plate registration sticker. The sticker was later recovered by the Hastings Police Department.
