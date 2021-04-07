The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• An Apple Orchard Road resident on March 12 reported receiving a scam phone call involving Amazon. The complainant notified Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies so they could pass the information on to the community.
Grant
• A resident in the 9000 block of 75th Street N. on March 7 reported finding a black bag containing various sets of keys at the end of her driveway.
• A woman was cited at 7:00 a.m. March 9 in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their unmarked squad who clocked her on radar. The driver told deputies she didn't realize she was going that fast.
• A resident in the 9000 block of Jeffrey Blvd. N. on March 13 reported mailbox damage.
• A driver described by deputies as “a little frustrated and confused by the statute” was cited March 13 on westbound Highway 36 for cell phone use while driving after deputies traveling next to him observed him holding a phone in his left hand against the steering wheel while manipulating it with his right hand. The driver stated that he didn't even know where his phone was, even though deputies saw it lying on his seat next to him. The male then said he didn't know it was illegal to hold his phone while driving. Deputies noted that despite all his denials, the driver never denied actually holding the phone.
• An unidentified motorist was cited March 13 in the 9000 block of 75th Street N. for driving after revocation.
Mahtomedi
• On March 7, employees at the Holiday station on Stillwater Road reported two gas drive-offs that occurred on March 3. When deputies contacted the registered owners, both advised that they had had issues with the card readers and would return to the store to pay.
• A Quail Street resident reported her unlocked vehicle rummaged through March 8; nothing of value was taken.
• A motorist was cited at 2:00 a.m. March 9 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for speeding.
• A purse was reported stolen March 9 from a motor vehicle parked on Wildwood Road.
• A motorist was cited March 12 in the 900 block of Mahtomedi Avenue for displaying vehicle registration that expired in October.
• A Wisconsin driver was cited March 12 in the 600 block of Wildwood Road for driving after revocation and for speeding 50 mph in a 45 mph zone after deputies first noticed that there were no license plates displayed on the vehicle. Deputies got behind the vehicle and clocked it on radar at 59 mph. During the traffic stop, deputies conducted a mobile database computer check and noticed the driver was revoked in Minnesota.
• A driver was cited at 10:45 p.m. March 12 on Hilton Trail at Stillwater Road for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle, after deputies conducted a traffic stop for a nonfunctional headlight.
• A motorist was cited March 13 on Highway 120 at Long Lake Road for speeding 57 mph in a 40 mph zone.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen March 13 from Hallam Avenue S.
Pine Springs
• A male motorist was cited March 11 on westbound Highway 36 over Hilton Trail N. for hands-free violation by westbound deputies in their marked squad to his left, who observed him talking into a cell phone that he held in his hand. The driver told deputies that his phone didn't connect well with the Bluetooth system in his truck since he upgraded it.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited March 12 on eastbound Highway 36 at Hadley Avenue for speeding 70 mph in a clearly posted 55 mph zone by stationary deputies who clocked him on radar at 74 mph at 674 feet. The driver told deputies he thought the speed limit was 65 mph. Five other motorists were cited for speeding within that general location during the week.
Willernie
• A Lake Elmo woman was mailed a citation March 9 at the request of the Willernie City Council for violating a city ordinance while on Stewart Road.
