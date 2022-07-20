The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to the scene of an abandoned vehicle in the 9000 block of Ideal Avenue N. at 9:47 a.m. June 24. On the vehicle was a note that requested that the vehicle not be towed. The note included a phone number with which to contact the registered owner. Deputies did try the number and left multiple voicemails, but could not reach the owner. As the vehicle had been left at that location for several days and even displayed tabs that expired in September, deputies had it towed.
• Deputies arrested an unnamed suspect June 25 on Dellwood Curve for using a weapon to threaten another person.
Grant
• A firearm was reported stolen June 20 during a burglary in the 9000 block of Lansing Avenue N.
• A group home resident in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N. reported being struck in the shoulder by another resident. The attacker received a citation for fifth-degree assault.
• A motorist was cited June 23 on westbound Highway 36 for failure to use lanes designated for through traffic use, after he was seen traveling at a high rate of speed in the right turn lane. The vehicle then continued west, drove on the shoulder and cut off other vehicles before being pulled over.
Mahtomedi
• A motorist was arrested on a narcotics warrant at 12:29 a.m. June 20 in the area of Hilton Trail N. and 72nd Street N.
• A pile of BB pellets was reported found June 20 in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue.
• A canoe occupied by two people was reported tipped over on White Bear Lake at 8:50 p.m. June 21. When deputies arrived on scene, the canoe and its occupants had made it to shore without assistance.
• Extensive graffiti was reported overnight June 21-22 in both the women’s and men’s public restrooms at Southwest Park on Long Lake Road.
• Deputies formally banished three individuals from the Holiday gas station on Stillwater Road at 1:31 p.m. June 22. At 2:31 p.m. that day, deputies received a report of the juveniles trespassing again. When deputies located the youths, they said they were in the area of the gas station, but not actually at the gas station.
• A suspicious occupied vehicle found in the Chuck and Don’s Pet Food parking lot at 2:19 a.m. June 24 turned out to be a person looking for a cell phone believed to have been lost somewhere around the gas station lot.
• Deputies on water patrol just before 9 p.m. June 24 issued two written warnings to boaters on White Bear Lake for operating after sunset without lights.
Pine Springs
• A skateboarder was reported at 11:21 p.m. June 24 on eastbound Highway 36 over Hilton Trail N.
