The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on daily patrol in Birchwood took a complaint June 29 about drivers headed the wrong way through the barricade sector in the 700 block of Hall Avenue and causing a risk of head-on collisions. Deputies advised the complainant that the traffic control barricade been an ongoing issue and to contact City Hall. As of that date, no “one-way” signs were displayed in advance of the barricade, and the only sign displayed at the barrier itself was a “wrong way” sign.
Grant
• Theft from motor vehicle was reported June 28 in the 11000 block of 60th Street N.
Mahtomedi
• Deputies on patrol at 12:17 a.m. June 26 located two juveniles in their vehicle in Katherine Abbott Park in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue and verbally warned them about being in the park after hours. The parents were notified and the juveniles sent home.
• A boater on White Bear Lake received a written warning June 26 for allowing a passenger to ride on the transom while the boat was underway.
• Deputies on directed patrol for road construction detour traffic conducted three traffic stops during the morning of June 27 for motorists violating stop signs on Wedgewood Drive and Jesse James Lane.
• An unidentified person was arrested at 2:57 a.m. June 28 on a felony burglary warrant out of Washington County and on multiple warrants out of Ramsey County after deputies received a tip that the suspect was at an apartment complex on Stillwater Road.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 2:02 a.m. June 29 in the area of Century Avenue and Wildwood Road for driving after cancellation due to behavior inimical to public safety, after deputies were called out to the scene of possible road rage.
• Deputies on road construction detour patrol cited a motorist June 29 on Long Lake Road for speeding. On July 2, they cited another motorist at the same location for the same offense.
• Two motorists in the 400 block of Wildwood Road were cited less than 10 minutes apart July 2 for barricade violation by deputies on detour patrol.
• Deputies on water patrol issued written warnings to four different boaters July 2. The violations included not having a contrasting color for registration, not having a working horn, failure to display any registration at all, operating a personal watercraft after hours, operating personal watercraft within 150 feet of the shoreline and for operating with docking lights.
Pine Springs
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop June 26 on I-694 and Highway 36 for speeding and discovered the driver had a Hennepin County warrant.
Willernie
• A Warner Avenue resident on June 27 reported her son's friend for stealing cash from her.
