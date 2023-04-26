The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
A Grant man was arrested at 2:43 a.m. March 28 in the area of Dellwood Road N. and Keswick Avenue N. for driving after cancellation for behavior inimical to public safety and for fleeing Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies. While on routine patrol, deputies conducted a random computer check of the vehicle and discovered the driver’s canceled status. But when they tried to pull the vehicle over, the motorist fled. However, deputies located the suspect arriving at his residence and took him into custody.
A motorist was issued a verbal warning March 28 in the 11000 block of Manning Trail N. for failure to maintain his lane and for use of a cellular device in a commercial vehicle.
Mahtomedi
A motorist of undisclosed identity was arrested at 4:18 a.m. March 25 in the area of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road on a WCSO misdemeanor warrant after being pulled over for expired tabs and no front bumper. During the routine computer check of the driver and vehicle, deputies discovered his warrant status.
A large house party was reported at 11:24 p.m. March 25 on Forest Trail. The complainant reported seeing a post about the party on social media, although no noise or disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived at the address for a second time, most of the guests had already left.
An Echo Lake Court resident reported an ongoing neighbor dispute March 30, saying she thinks she’s being targeted by a neighborhood association board member about her dogs. She alleges that the party has been antagonizing her dogs and video recording her and the dogs from public areas. The other party disputed this narrative, saying that she was only documenting issues with the complainant’s dogs barking. Deputies advised both parties about their options for resolution.
Deputies scored two arrests in one incident at 10:47 a.m. March 31 on Hickory Street, after arriving on scene to arrest an individual featured in a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert for domestic assault. While taking that party into custody, they learned that another person present on scene had a gross misdemeanor warrant out against him and arrested him as well.
A complainant was arrested at 11:51 p.m. March 31 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue after reporting threats received. When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect was gone. However, the person who called in the complaint was found to have an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody without incident.
Park Avenue residents reported a suspicious black pickup truck following them home at 10:14 p.m. April 1 and passing the house several more times. Deputies couldn’t find the truck, but encouraged the complainants to report back if the vehicle returned.
Willernie
A Chippenham Lane resident reported a neighbor dispute March 27 over parking issues. Deputies spoke to both neighbors involved and advised both of them to contact law enforcement should the parking issue continue. Both parties said they understood and would no longer have contact with each other moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.