The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A train accident was reported April 6 in the 10000 block of Manning Trail N., resulting in the eventual demise of a deer.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. is out $4,740 after posting a trailer/camper for sale on Craigslist April 8. A would-be buyer sent the complainant a check for that amount. After the complainant deposited the check into his bank account, the suspect told him to put the same amount in cash into a Wells Fargo account, which the complainant did.
• A purse was reported stolen April 10 from a vehicle parked by the Gateway Trail on Jamaca Avenue and 75th Street N. while its owner was walking the trail. The passenger side window was smashed out to gain access.
Mahtomedi
• After a resident on Dartmoor Road reported an unwanted male at her residence April 5, Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies noticed a small bag of pot and glass meth pipe in plain view. Neither the complainant nor the unwanted male claimed ownership, so deputies confiscated the pot and pipe (which apparently entered the residence on its own) and delivered it to the evidence room to be destroyed.
• A juvenile female was reported April 5 for throwing two chocolate bars at sales staff in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road before stealing another candy bar and dashing out the door to townhomes on Century Avenue.
• A resident on Mahtomedi Avenue on April 6 reported her neighbors for using radar through the walls of her home to get into her phone.
• Two suspicious women with a large amount of luggage were reported for loitering in the lobby of a multifamily dwelling on Wildwood Road at 10:52 p.m. April 7 for more than two hours. They turned out to be visitors to one of the residents who were waiting for a cab home.
• Traffic cones and barricades reported blocking the roadway of Florence Avenue and Robert Street April 8 turned out to belong to the Mahtomedi Public Works Department, which was pumping water from ponds. The barricades were moved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.