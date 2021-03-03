The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A White Pine Lane resident on Feb. 4 reported a check made out for services cashed by an unknown individual and not credited to his account with the provider of those services.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies issued two citations for vehicles violating winter overnight parking bans at 4:17 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 300 block of Wildwood Avenue and at 2:15 a.m. Feb. 7 on Hall Avenue.
Dellwood
• A Dellwood Road N. resident on Feb. 1 reported her mother's vehicle broken into and her grandmother's purse stolen.
Grant
• A student at Mahtomedi High School in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. on Feb. 1 reported his wallet, car keys and air pods stolen from the bathroom.
Mahtomedi
• A motorist was cited at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 31 on Hickory Street and Gosiwin Avenue for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• The driver of a black pickup truck was arrested for DWI Jan. 31 at the Holiday gas station on Stillwater Road after deputies were flagged down by a woman stating that a male had fallen down in the parking lot. She asked deputies to check on the male's welfare, as she didn't think he was OK to drive. Deputies stopped the pickup truck and found the driver to be impaired.
• A motorist was cited Jan. 31 in the 7000 block of Hilton Trail N. for driving with no lights on between sunset and sunrise. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed signs of intoxication and conducted a portable breath test on the subject, who registered 0.07.
• A Chelsea Avenue resident on Feb. 1 reported a stolen motor vehicle.
• The property manager at the Lincoln Place Apartments on Stillwater Road reported damage caused by a resident Feb. 1.
• A resident in the 3000 block of Century Avenue on Feb. 1 reported her ex-boyfriend for stealing her phone.
• Theft from a construction site on Quail Street was reported Feb. 3.
• School bus stop arm violation was reported Feb. 4 on Berwick Lane and Kilbirnie Way.
• Use of a stolen debit card was reported Feb. 4 at a business on Stillwater Road.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota driver was cited Jan. 31 on Highway 36 for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar at 458 feet.
• An unidentified motorist was cited Jan. 31 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for driving after revocation and speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her on radar.
Willernie
• Deputies on patrol Feb. 9 on westbound Stillwater Road at Warner Avenue activated their emergency lights to safely clear up a laundry basket full of clothing that had fallen out of a vehicle and was now sprawled out all over the roadway as a traffic hazard. Deputies picked up the laundry and put it on the street corner for the owner to pick up.
