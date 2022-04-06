The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 12:28 a.m. March 17 conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the area of Dellwood Avenue and Peninsula Road.
Grant
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop March 13 in the 10000 block of 75th Street for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A suspicious male riding a bicycle at 11:09 a.m. March 15 in the 8000 block of Jewel Avenue N. turned out to be just an ordinary biker looking for the Gateway Trail path in an attempt to cycle back to his home in Stillwater. Deputies confirmed the biker’s status by conducting a computer check and finding no crimes he committed or warrants out on him. After deputies cleared the biker with the complainant, the complainant told them he still needed to go home and check around the property to make sure nothing was missing or out of place.
• A gravely injured deer was reported March 16 stuck on a pond in the 9000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. Deputies dispatched the deer to a more pain-free world and removed it from the ice.
Mahtomedi
• Possible online exploitation of a juvenile was reported March 10 on Stillwater Road. A possible internet crime against another juvenile was reported March 11 on Hallam Curve.
• A motorist was cited for seat belt violation March 11 in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road after being pulled over for no headlights.
• A Woodland Drive resident on March 13 reported a stolen license plate.
• Deputies issued a citation for driving after revocation at 3:22 a.m. March 14 following a traffic stop in the area of Warner Avenue N. and Stillwater Road.
• A Wildwood Road resident reported a handicapped parking sticker stolen March 14 after being contacted by Elk River police about the sticker they had recovered.
• Theft was reported March 14 on Ledgestone Drive.
• A suspicious van parked in an East Avenue parking lot at 12:55 a.m. March 16 turned out to belong to an aide employed by a resident of the building. Deputies advised the subject she could not sleep in the van at that location.
• A Hickory Street resident reported a student who refused to go to school March 16.
