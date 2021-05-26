The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A suspicious vehicle reported for pulling into a driveway in the area of White Pine Lane and Hall Avenue at 11:41 p.m. April 25 turned out to be a grocery delivery driver trying to find the proper address. A nearby resident confirmed the delivery was valid.
Grant
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 1:04 a.m. April 18 on Jamaca Avenue N. and 80th Street N. for driving after suspension after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies eventually pulled him over for rolling through the stop sign on Jamaca Avenue and Highway 96 and conducted a license plate check. After the motorist tried to evade deputies by pulling into a driveway, they outsmarted him by lurking further down the road to wait for him. But when deputies tried to get behind the vehicle to pull the subject over, he evaded them again by committing a U-turn. Deputies also conducted a 180 to maneuver behind the driver. After the subject was finally made to stop, he exited his vehicle rapidly as if to flee, but deputies ordered him back into the vehicle. The driver was argumentative, but eventually re-entered his vehicle after several commands to do so.
• A driver was cited April 19 in the 9000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their unmarked squad, who clocked him on radar.
• A vehicle was reported stolen April 20 from the 10000 block of 67th Lane N.
• A motorist was cited April 26 in the 10000 block of eastbound 75th Street N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their unmarked squad, who clocked her on radar.
• A woman was cited April 26 in the 11000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their unmarked squad, who clocked her on radar. The driver said she was on her way home and then had to return to school.
• A backpack full of empty beer cans and water bottles, plus women's clothing and a purse, was reported found April 28 in the 8000 block of 80th Street N. Deputies collected the items for placement into an evidence locker for return to the owner. Deputies noted that they discarded the empties to prevent them from moldering inside the backpack.
Mahtomedi
• A motorist was cited April 19 in the 700 block of Stillwater Road for speeding 44 mph in a 30 mph zone and for not displaying a front license plate.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Echo Lake Court on April 26 reported her soon-to-be ex-husband for arranging to have a nonfunctioning vehicle dropped off in front of her home via tow truck. The complainant also said her estranged husband's attorney accused her for harassing him.
• A firearm was reported stolen April 27 from a motor vehicle on Wedgewood Drive.
• Suspicious males looking under vehicles in a parking lot on Wildwood Road were reported at 6:30 a.m. April 28. On arrival, deputies located the suspect vehicles leaving the parking lot, and pursued them for an undetermined period of time with a undisclosed results.
• Deputies on routine patrol at 7:57 a.m. April 28 observed two vehicles in the Mahtomedi Flats parking lot on Wildwood Road with smashed-in windows.
• Deputies received a report of a suspicious stick in the middle of the road at the intersection of Hilton Trail N. and Stillwater Road at 5:18 p.m. April 29. When deputies arrived at the scene of the crime, the stick was gone.
