The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 1:16 a.m. April 12 on Highway 36 for driving after revocation following a traffic stop for loud exhaust. The driver told deputies he had ripped his muffler off after bottoming out. While listening to the driver's rationales, deputies conducted a random computer check and found him to be revoked. The driver was also verbally warned for loud exhaust.
• An eastbound motorist was cited at 7:03 a.m. April 12 in the 11000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their unmarked squad, who clocked her on radar. The driver said she didn't realize she was going that fast and thought she was only going 60 mph. To explain possible speeding, the driver told deputies she was running late for work.
• A young motorist was cited at 8:47 a.m. April 12 in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for a passing violation after deputies in their unmarked squad observed the vehicle ahead of them pass two vehicles while in a clearly marked no-passing zone. The driver knew why deputies stopped her and said that she was choking, so she was trying to get to her friend's house.
• A Jarvis Avenue resident on April 12, an Irish Avenue resident on April 14 and a resident in the 8000 block of Kimbro Lane on April 16 all reported unemployment insurance benefits filed for in their names. All had received applications from the Minnesota Department of Employment in the mail. All contacted the department and were advised of steps to take to avoid financial loss.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Jamaca Lane N. on April 16 reported credit card fraud.
Mahtomedi
• A Long Lake Road resident reported her front driver's side window smashed overnight April 10-11. Although the vehicle was partially rummaged through, nothing of value was missing.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen overnight April 11-12 from Woodland Drive.
• A trespassing male was reported April 12 at a store in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road.
• A Grove Street resident at 12:51 a.m. April 13 reported someone trying to enter her car. Deputies searched the area without seeing any signs of attempted tampering.
• A Warner Avenue resident on April 13 reported an unemployment insurance scam after she received a fraudulent application in the mail. The account was frozen without monetary loss.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight April 13-14 from a vehicle in Wildridge Road.
• Suspicious activity reported at 1:02 a.m. April 16 in Lakeview Cemetery on East County Line Road turned out to be two groups of people “ghost hunting.” After finding no crime or damage, deputies told the groups to leave the area.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited April 21 on Highway 36 for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies, who clocked him on radar at 525 feet. After deputies smelled alcohol, they administered field sobriety tests on the driver, who registered 0.076 and was released. Deputies described his attitude as good after he admitted to drinking.
• Three motorists were all cited for speeding during the evening of April 23 on westbound Highway 36 and I-694.
Willernie
• A Steward Road resident on April 12 reported unemployment insurance fraud after receiving a letter of application. The account was frozen without monetary loss.
