The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi and Pine Springs:
Birchwood
A Cedar Street resident reported an unwanted person returning to the home at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 23. The party was suspected of domestic assault, and a Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert had been issued for that person.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies conducted a traffic stop for expired registration Jan. 25 in the area of East County Line Road and Wildwood Avenue.
An explosion reported at 8:29 a.m. Jan. 26 from Oakridge Drive turned out to have been caused by a gas heater malfunction in an ice fishing trailer parked near East County Line. Deputies spoke to the neighbors about their broken windows and distributed WCSO business cards and case numbers for insurance purposes.
Grant
A resident in the 9000 block of Dellwood Road reported his recycling bin stolen Jan. 23.
An unidentified motorist was cited Jan. 26 in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for failure to display current registration and for misdemeanor possession of false identification cards after being pulled over for tabs that expired in May 2022.
An unidentified motorist was arrested for undisclosed offenses at 10:50 p.m. Jan. 27 on Highway 36 following a traffic stop for a burnt-out headlight.
Mahtomedi
An unnamed motorist was either cited or arrested for driving after cancellation at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 22 on Stillwater Road at Warner Avenue following a traffic stop for no license plate light. During a routine computer research conducted during traffic stops, deputies discovered his canceled status.
A motorist was cited Jan. 22 on Fir Street and Park Avenue for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone after northbound deputies on routine patrol on Mahtomedi Avenue clocked him on radar at 47 mph as he raced southbound along the “The Avenue.” When advised of his speed, the driver apologized and said he was listening to his music and not paying attention. Deputies described the driver’s attitude as “good.”
A resident in the 1000 block of Bryant Avenue at 9:59 p.m. Jan. 22 reported a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway until she turned her outside lights on. Then the vehicle then evacuated to the street. When deputies arrived, the vehicle was gone.
A motorist reported criminal damage to the vehicle he was driving in the area of Stillwater Road and Warner Avenue S. on Jan. 22 after the vehicle became the target of a snowball.
A driver was cited at 11:57 p.m. Jan. 22 on Wildwood Road and Old Wildwood Road for driving after suspension and failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for no front or rear license on the vehicle.
Deputies on routine patrol at 12:26 a.m. Jan. 23 along Century Avenue reported a person in the middle of the road giving them the finger. Deputies picked up the subject for immediate drop-off at the nearest gas station in the area.
A motorist was cited at 2:54 a.m. Jan. 23 on Century Avenue N. and Woodland Drive for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after being pulled over for a front headlight and rear taillight out. Deputies cited a different motorist Jan. 25 on Wildwood Road and Mahtomedi Avenue for expired registration.
A keyed vehicle was reported Jan. 23 on Long Lake Road. There are no suspects.
An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 1:18 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 1000 block of Hickory Street following a traffic stop for rolling through a stop sign.
