The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A resident in the 7000 block of 73rd Court N. at 9:34 a.m. Nov. 7 reported someone hunting near his property. When Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised him that hunting was legal in the city of Grant, especially if the hunter received permission from the landowner, the complainant said he was concerned that people were hunting with his children potentially playing in the backyard. Deputies again advised the complainant of the city's hunting ordinance.
• Deputies conducted two traffic stops during the morning of Nov. 8. In the 10000 block of 75th Street N., they pulled a motorist over for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. In the 8000 block of Manning Avenue N., they initiated a stop on a driver talking on a cell phone while behind the wheel.
• A trailer stolen from the 11000 block of 60th Street N. on Nov. 2 was reported recovered on Nov. 9.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 1:34 a.m. Nov. 9 on 60th Street N. and Jasmine Avenue N. for possessing narcotics and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop during which deputies conducted a probable cause search. The items were seized for destruction.
• A homeowners' association president on Nov. 9 reported two hunters on adjacent land in the area of 101st Street N. and Joliet Avenue N. for trespassing and getting into a heated argument while carrying potentially loaded guns. Deputies advised her to call them the next time that happened. The complainant also provided a third-party report of a hunter walking by a neighbor's home and telling the child living there not to be concerned if he saw the hunter's flashlight in his window, because he would be out tracking deer. Deputies advised the complainant to have the child's parent call the report in. The complainant also reported drones flying by her house.
• Multiple suspicious people driving in a business driveway in the 9000 block of 60th Street at 9:43 a.m. Nov. 9 turned out to be patients getting lost while looking for the location of their health screening appointments at Woodbury Lutheran Church. Deputies gave the “suspects” directions and notified the complainant of their findings.
Mahtomedi
• Two burglaries were reported Nov. 7, one on Sterling Court and another on James Court.
• A Wedgewood Avenue resident reported a motor vehicle with the keys left inside stolen Nov. 7 a mere 20 minutes prior to deputies' arrival on the scene. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen.
• While deputies were looking for a burglary suspect Nov. 7, they encountered a suspicious male standing by the door of the Mahtomedi fire station on Stillwater Road. The male said he was looking for the COVID testing station. Deputies advised him the fire station does not conduct COVID testing.
• A Hickory Street resident reported mail theft Nov. 8.
• A suspicious male lurking in the vicinity of O. H. Anderson Elementary on Warner Avenue S. Nov. 9 turned out to be an Uber customer waiting for his ride to turn up. He showed deputies his Uber phone app for verification.
• Deputies conducted two different warrant arrests during the week, one involving drugs on Nov. 9 in the area of Wildwood and Birchwood Roads and the other on Nov. 11 in the area of Maple Street and Mahtomedi Avenue.
Pine Springs
• The driver of a white sedan was cited Nov. 5 on Highway 36 at the westbound ramp to I-694 for driving after suspension, after deputies southbound on Hilton Trail N. at 72nd Street N. observed an object suspended from the rearview mirror, an inoperable rear license plate light and an inoperable third brake light. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered that not only was the driver not the registered owner of the vehicle, but that he also was suspended. The driver admitted to not having a valid driver's license and demonstrated a good attitude. He was verbally warned about the multiple equipment violations.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Nov. 12 on Highway 36 for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 259 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.