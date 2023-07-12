The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a citation to a motorist for a stop sign violation near Wildwood Avenue and Birchwood Lane at 2:27 a.m. June 11.
A suspicious solicitor was reported June 12 at 9:03 p.m. walking around the neighborhood of Birchwood Court and going door-to-door.
Grant
Residents in the 10000 block of 69th Street N. reported on June 5 civil issues involving mail delivery.
A report of suspicious people staying at a residence in the 7000 block of Jocelyn Lane N. turned out to be guests of the homeowner.
Mahtomedi
Deputies on patrol at 2:10 a.m. June 4 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue observed four males spinning donuts in the Century College parking lot.
Deputies cited a motorist for driving after revocation at 3:06 a.m. June 4 near Woodland Court and Woodland Drive, following a traffic stop for a brake light out, license plate light out, the passenger side signal out and an object suspended from the rearview mirror. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered the driver’s status on their mobile data computer.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:09 a.m. June 5 near Century College and arrested the passenger for undisclosed reasons.
Trespassing was reported at 11:40 a.m. June 5 on Warner Avenue S., which resulted in the issuing of a citation the following day.
A wallet was reported found June 6 in the restroom near Juniper Street and East Avenue and turned over to law enforcement.
A resident in the 1000 block of Hallam Avenue N. reported trash bags containing yard waste dumped in the neighborhood. Deputies checked the bags and then advised the Mahtomedi Public Works Department to come and dispose of the waste.
A motorist was cited June 8 near Lincolntown Avenue and Long Lake Road for using a cellular device while operating a motor vehicle, after deputies observed the driver drive through a stop sign.
An employee of the Holiday station on Stillwater Road reported the water pipe for their sprinkler system broken and was leaking water. After the station employees contacted the public works department, they were told that the leak was not within the jurisdiction of the municipal water works and the station was on its own to fix the problem. The station manager quickly placed a work order to fix the issue.
A physical disagreement between two boys at Wedgewood Park was reported at 8:03 p.m. June 8, after one of the boys hit the other in the face. After the victim left the park with his friends, deputies met with the other child and his friends who had remained at the park. The boy who did the hitting said it was an accident.
Pine Springs
A Minnesota motorist was cited by deputies at 12:38 a.m. June 6 on westbound I-694 at the westbound ramp to Highway 36 for speeding 74 mph in a 55mph zone. The driver, whose attitude was described as good, admitted to speeding 19 mph over the limit.
An eastbound driver was cited by deputies at 12:22 a.m. June 7 on Highway 36 over the Hilton Trail exchange for speeding 70 mph in a 55mph zone. The deputies were on stationary patrol and clocked the vehicle on radar. The driver was also cited for having only one working headlight. During the stop, deputies described the driver as being very hyper with constricted pupils and displaying negative impairment.
Willernie
A Willernie woman was arrested at 11:20 a.m. June 7 on Milford Lane, after deputies were called in to assist with investigations.
