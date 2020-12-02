The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Wildwood Avenue resident reported an unknown person for burning the Trump sign in his yard overnight Nov. 3-4.
• A Cedar Street resident reported his Ring video capturing two males who approached his vehicle overnight Nov. 3-4 and left after they looked up and saw the cameras. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the complainant they could contact the detective working on vehicle tampering cases in the area. Three Birchwood residents also reported thefts from or rummaging through their motor vehicles overnight Nov. 3-4. The incidents occurred on White Pine Lane, Wildwood Avenue and Birchwood Avenue.
Dellwood
• An unknown motorist was cited at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 6 for speeding on Dellwood Avenue.
Grant
• Theft from a construction site was reported Nov. 2 in the 7000 block of Lone Oak Trail N.
• An eastbound motorist was cited Nov. 3 on 75th Street N. and Lake Elmo Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their unmarked squad, who clocked him on radar. When asked if everything was OK, the driver said he was late for work.
• An anxious voter was cited Nov. 3 on 75th Street N. and Kimbro Avenue N. for stop sign violation after making a right turn at the stop sign without stopping first. When asked why she didn't stop, she said she was on her way to vote and was anxious.
• A grandson was cited Nov. 3 on eastbound 75th Street N. and Lake Elmo Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their unmarked squad, who clocked him on radar. When asked if everything was OK, the driver said he was just going to his grandfather's house and didn't pay attention to his speed.
• An unidentified driver was arrested Nov. 6 on Lake Elmo Avenue N. and Highway 36 for misdemeanor fourth-degree DUI after deputies were dispatched to the scene of an accident. The subject admitted to drinking prior to driving and performed poorly on the field sobriety tests with a 0.135 blood alcohol content.
• A resident of El Salvador was cited Nov. 6 on Highway 36 for driving after revocation and using a cell phone while driving after westbound deputies observed him on the highway with a cell phone up to his ear. The driver admitted to both infractions.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Nov. 7 in the 6000 block of northbound Lake Elmo Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver slammed on the brakes when passing deputies.
Mahtomedi
• School bus stop arm violation was reported Nov. 3 on Mahtomedi Avenue and Quail Street.
• Funeral cards were reported stolen Nov. 4 from a morning service on Mahtomedi Avenue.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota driver was cited Nov. 7 on westbound Highway 36 at the ramp to southbound I-694 for speeding 75 mph in a 50 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 385 feet.
Willernie
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Nov. 1 from Faversham Road.
