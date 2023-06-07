The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
A Birchwood Avenue resident reported the string of decorative lights along his fence cut in multiple spots May 6. The complainant said he believed his neighbor was the cause of the mischief due to ongoing issues between them.
Grant
A report of anonymous persons robbing a house in the 10000 block of 69th Street N. at 2:47 p.m. May 3 turned out to be the complainant’s soon-to-be ex-wife, who still had the keys. A neighbor identified the mysterious person on the property.
Trespassing fishermen were reported May 3 in the area of 83rd Street N. and Keats Avenue N. Deputies made contact with the fishermen, identified them and advised them not to come back. The parties agreed, and their information was made available to the Department of Natural Resources.
Residents in the 6000 block of Jasmine Court N. reported items dumped on their property May 7. After the complainants said they had no idea who could have done it, deputies advised them to contact the public works department to see if they could remove the junk from their property.
Mahtomedi
A boy, 4, was reported for dinging the vehicle next to him May 1 in the 1000 block of Mahtomedi Avenue when he opened his car door. The other vehicle sustained very minor damage; photos were taken, and the boy got off with just a verbal warning.
Loud individuals were reported arguing outside a Woodland Drive home at 12:19 a.m. May 2. The complainant, who seemingly could hear every word, also reported that there was a gun mentioned. When deputies made contact with the group, they did not appear to be arguing and denied any mention of a gun.
Theft was reported May 2 from Edgecumbe Drive.
A license plate was reported stolen May 3 from a vehicle parked outside Auto Edge Repair Shop on Wildwood Road.
A landlord on Dwinnell Avenue reported an unwanted person at the address May 4. The person was suspected of being a previous tenant who was upset about the locks being changed. However, deputies found no one at the scene, and the property appeared undamaged.
A dog walker on Warner Avenue S. in the afternoon of May 5 reported finding personal property and drug paraphernalia waterlogged and abandoned at the side of the road.
Kids playing ding-dong-ditch were reported at 7:26 p.m. May 6 on Wedgewood Drive. Deputies found the kids, who said they were messing with a friend of theirs. The kids were then advised to make better choices.
A young, thin male wearing red clothing was reported for walking and yelling in and near Katherine Abbott Park on Lincolntown Avenue on May 7. When deputies checked the area, he was gone.
Willernie
A group of kids were reported for loitering behind a business on Stillwater Road at 4:45 p.m. May 5 and were said to have been brandishing a crowbar. Deputies arrived on scene to confront the three juvenile males, who said they were bored and were looking for something to do. The males didn’t have any property on them other than the hidden key for the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.