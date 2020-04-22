The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident on Wildwood Avenue was reported April 4 for burning leaves in violation of city ordinance. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave information on the city ordinance to the individual, who stated he was a City Council member and complied.
Grant
• A resident in the 8000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. who had been away from home since November reported coming back March 30 and finding a door to the garage kicked in and a compressor and battery pack stolen.
• A motorist was pulled over March 31 on Highway 36 and Manning Avenue for semaphore violation.
• A Grant resident on March 31 reported an attempted “grandparent” scam.
• A motorist was pulled over April 2 on Manning Avenue N. and Highway 36 for stop sign violation.
• Two unknown persons were reported for taking a Buick Century filled with construction equipment for a joy ride April 2 in the 7000 block of Inwood Way. The joy riding damaged gravel at a construction site that will now cost several hundred dollars to refill and grade.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Park Avenue on March 29 reported her ex for coming to her residence to collect personal items in violation of his order for protection. He left when he was told to leave.
• Structures in Southwest Park on Long Lake Road were reported damaged March 30.
• Road rage was reported March 31 on Century Avenue and Long Lake Road between a vehicle driver and a motorcyclist. Deputies spoke to both parties and advised them of better practices.
• A job site trailer belonging to Primoris Services Corporation of Little Canada and reported stolen between April 2-6 from a job site in the 2500 block of South Shore Boulevard in Vadnais Heights was recovered in Mahtomedi using the trailer’s GPS tracker. Items inside the trailer are missing, and an active investigation has begun.
Pine Springs
• A Wisconsin motorist was cited April 2 on eastbound Highway 36 at Viking Drive for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• Three Minnesota motorists were cited April 2 on eastbound Highway 36 for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone while passing another vehicle; 71 mph in a 55 mph zone and 74 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A Minnesota driver was cited April 3 on Highway 36 for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A South Dakota woman was cited April 3 on eastbound Highway 36 by stationary deputies for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver admitted to speeding. She said she was rushing home because she had just started her period, causing an awkward situation.
Willernie
• A verbal dispute between a mother and juvenile son was reported March 30 on Warner Avenue S. The mom grounded the son after observing some SnapChat messages from another juvenile she didn’t want him to hang around with. The juvenile said he was mad at his mom for taking his phone.
• An emergency lock box was reported found April 2 in the corner of a lot on Derby Lane. Staff at the Mahtomedi Fire Department said the box, which appeared quite weathered, belonged to an unknown elevator. The department said it would check buildings around town with elevators.
