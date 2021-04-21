The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Wildwood Avenue resident on March 22 reported an unlocked vehicle was rummaged through. Nothing was taken.
• A Cedar Street resident on March 23 reported receiving a phone call informing her that $300 was being taken from her debit account. However, the complainant did not provide the caller with any personal information. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the complainant to monitor her bank activity daily.
• Deputies advised a couple sleeping in their U-Haul truck on Birchwood Avenue to move along at 5:42 a.m. March 24 because they were starting to “alarm the neighborhood.”
• A Minnesota motorist was cited March 25 in the 3000 block of East County Line Road for speeding 46 mph in a 30 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar at 455 feet.
Dellwood
• A woman was cited March 22 in the 8000 block of Dellwood Avenue for cell phone violation after deputies on patrol observed her stick her cell phone out of her vehicle's sunroof. The driver said she was trying to take a picture while driving. Deputies also verbally warned her about her expired driver's license.
• A driver was cited at 1:22 a.m. March 26 on Dellwood Road N. and Apple Orchard Road for driving after revocation.
Grant
• Theft from motor vehicle was reported March 21 from the area of Jamaca Avenue N. and Jeffrey Blvd. N.
• A male was arrested at 7:06 p.m. March 21 on 60th Street N. and Demontreville Trail N. for suspicion of DWI after deputies were dispatched out on a report of an unresponsive male slumped over in a vehicle.
Mahtomedi
• An unidentified man was cited at 12:15 a.m. March 21 in Katherine Abbott Park on Lincolntown Avenue for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle after deputies on patrol spotted his vehicle in the park after hours.
• A business in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. on March. 22 reported a box of pulltabs missing from the bar. The complainant didn't know if the tabs were stolen or simply misplaced during the COVID-19 business closure.
• A motorist was cited March 28 in the 400 block of Lincolntown Avenue for speeding 47 mph in a 30 mph zone and for failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A driver was cited at 1:36 a.m. March 29 on Long Lake Road and Century Avenue N. for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle after deputies smelled marijuana during a traffic stop for expired registration and no front license plate.
• A fraudulent check was reported created and cashed March 30 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N.
• Methamphetamine was reported recovered March 30 on Wildwood Road and Lincolntown Avenue.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was cited at 2:48 a.m. March 21 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for driving after revocation. Another motorist was cited at 3:57 a.m. March 22 on Hilton Trail N. and 66th Street N. for the same offense.
• A male was arrested at 11:51 p.m. March 25 on Highway 36 for third-degree DWI after deputies pulled him over for speeding and noticed his glazed, watery eyes and the odor of alcohol. The driver registered a 0.13 on the field sobriety tests.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited March 26 for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on eastbound Highway 36. A Wisconsin motorist was cited on March 27 at the same location for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar at 655 feet.
• Hate graffiti was reported March 29 on the tunnel under Highway 36 at Mile 10 of the Gateway Trail.
