The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A citation was issued Oct. 31 in the 8000 block of Dellwood Avenue for failure to drive with due care.
Grant
• A Minnesota woman was cited at 2:01 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 11000 block of 75th Street N. for failure to provide proof of insurance upon lawful demand, after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled her over for displaying tabs that expired in July. The driver said that she had recently bought the vehicle and that someone had taken her proof of insurance.
• A window on a vehicle was reported broken Oct. 26 in the area of Jamaca Avenue N. and Jeffrey Blvd. N. No items were reported missing.
• A resident in the 10000 block of Kimbro Avenue N. reported derogatory political and racial messages spray-painted on a garage door and vehicle overnight Oct. 26-27.
• The driver of a light-colored Dodge pickup truck was reported Oct. 30 for dumping garbage at the intersection of Jasmine Avenue N. and 60th Street N. The complainant said this was the third dumping incident within the past month and recorded the license plate number of the truck.
• An unidentified motorist was cited just before midnight Oct. 30 in the 10000 block of Dellwood Road N. for speeding 76 mph in a 50 mph zone on Highway 96 at Kimbro Avenue N.
Mahtomedi
• A walker in Wedgewood Park reported being bitten by a dog Oct. 26.
• A vehicle accident was reported Oct. 27 in the parking lot of the Freedom gas station in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road.
• Gas drive-off was reported Oct. 27 at the BP station in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N.
• A boyfriend reported the windows of his girlfriend's unlocked vehicle broken overnight Oct. 26-27 as it was parked on 72nd Street N. The complainant said he thinks the windows were broken because the alarm would have sounded if the doors were opened. The complainant said he didn't know yet whether anything was taken.
• A resident on Jesse James Lane reported a vehicle tampered with overnight Oct. 28-29 and the garage door opener stolen from it used to gain access to the garage. To the complainant's knowledge, nothing was taken.
• Deputies issued a citation at 11:51 p.m. Oct. 29 on Wildwood Road and Lincolntown Avenue for speeding.
• A political sign on Warner Avenue was reported taken Oct. 29.
• A motorist on Warner Avenue and Hickory Street was cited Oct. 29 for driving after revocation, speeding 52 mph in a 30 mph zone, failure to provide proof of insurance and possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• An abandoned bicycle was reported found Oct. 30 on Dahlia Street and removed by the public works department after a computer check showed it wasn't stolen.
• Juveniles were reported roaming the Locust Street neighborhood at 1:13 a.m. Oct. 31, causing a disturbance by shining a flashlight into cars and playing ding dong ditch. Deputies were unable to locate the youths.
Pine Springs
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 10:41 p.m. Oct. 25 on Highway 36 after being pulled over for speeding 66 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed the driver's bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol. The driver could not perform one of the field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.10 on the other test.
• A Warner Avenue resident on Oct. 27 reported being the victim of a Craigslist scam in which he cashed a buyer's check written for an amount greater than the agreed price and sent the buyer the difference.
