The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident on Birchwood Avenue reported a vehicle taken from her garage overnight May 28-29. OnStar reported the GPS location of the vehicle, and it was located with items from inside missing.
Grant
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 2:21 a.m. May 25 for failure to provide proof of insurance after he was pulled over for flashing high beams at Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies as they passed. The driver's slurred speech and watery eyes prompted deputies to administer field sobriety tests, which proved negative. The driver told deputies he bumped the high beams accidentally.
• A resident in the 9000 block of Ivy Avenue N. reported the neighbor's grandchildren May 28 for riding their ATV's on the roadway, ditches and private property. Deputies advised the grandmother, who said she would advise her grandchildren.
• A suspicious helicopter reported May 28 in the 10000 block of 69th Street N. turned out to be the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District helicopter.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Manning Avenue N. on May 29 reported a theft that may have occurred two to three years ago.
Mahtomedi
• A couple in the 3000 block of Century Avenue on May 25 reported each other for civil misbehavior before moving out of the unit and going their separate ways. The male and owner of the lease left the unit at the end of the month, and the female must move and make way for new tenants on July 1. Deputies advised the couple that no crimes were committed — only childish behavior. The landlord told deputies he is staying out of the dispute.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue on May 26 reported theft of items from a motor vehicle.
• A resident on Pineridge Court on May 26 reported an egging incident on a house.
• A resident on Birch Street on May 27 reported an attempted scam by text.
• A suspicious vehicle reported near Hickory Street and Mahtomedi Avenue at 1:12 a.m. May 28 turned out to be a communication service vehicle in the area.
• A complaint on Emerald Lane about not getting enough custody time with the kids May 28 turned out to be unjustified, as the mother and children have a protective order against the complainant.
• A resident on Barrington Place on May 28 reported her parents for not taking her son to a follow-up doctor's appointment.
• Vehicle tampering was reported May 28 on Park Avenue.
• A damaged building was reported May 29 behind a business in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N.
• A resident of Grove Street on May 30 reported her neighbors for planting trees too close to her property.
• A resident on Juniper Street reported finding a bag of mail from South St. Paul in her backyard on May 30. The bag was taken and placed into evidence.
• An iPhone was reported found May 26 near the Chatham and Killarney intersection. A business card was found inside, but deputies were unable to make contact with the company. The phone was entered into evidence for safekeeping.
