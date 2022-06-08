The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Five Oaks Lane resident at 11:16 p.m. May 12 reported people in the driveway pulling their pants down before leaving in a truck.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a written warning for speed May 13 in the 700 block of Hall Avenue during a directed patrol that started May 9 with the road closure on CSAH 12.
Dellwood
• A southbound motorist was issued a verbal warning for not wearing a seatbelt May 11 on Peninsula Road by northbound deputies. The driver said he had forgotten to put it on.
• Bald eagles were reported at 6:14 p.m. May 13 on Lacosta Drive.
Grant
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 5:19 a.m. May 8 in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N.
• A suspicious bone was reported found May 9 in the 6000 block of Jasmine Avenue N. that was thought to be human. No confirmation had been reached at the time of the report.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop May 11 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. for hands-free cell phone violation.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle parked at Mahtomedi High School in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. May 11.
• A resident in the 8000 block of Dellwood Road Court N. on May 13 reported theft by family members who had violated the terms of a property agreement following the death of a parent. Deputies advised the complainant to seek counsel from an estate attorney.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 9:59 p.m. May 13 in the 7000 block of Jocelyn Road N. turned out to be a male replacing a flat tire.
Mahtomedi
• Extra patrol was reported May 8 on Woodland Drive, after “out-of-control” juveniles from next door yelled obscenities and gave the complainant the finger.
• A chainsaw was reported at 11:59 p.m. May 9 on Bertha Court.
• A Shamrock Way resident on May 10 reported getting into an altercation with a neighbor who was speeding through the neighborhood.
• An unidentified male was arrested on a felony warrant out of Ramsey County at 1:02 a.m. May 11 on Wildwood Beach Road after deputies responded to the report of a suspicious motorcycle. The male was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines.
• A business in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road on May 11 reported a shoplifting in progress.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 11:50 p.m. May 11 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue turned out to be a father giving a son driving lessons.
• An unknown motorist was cited May 13 in the 300 block of Old Wildwood Road for speeding 36 mph in a 20 mph zone.
• Motorists speeding in the area of Long Lake Road and Echo Lake Court were reported at 5:45 p.m. May 13. Deputies assured the complainant that extra patrol would be performed.
Pine Springs
• A disturbance was reported at 12:43 a.m. May 8 in the 9000 block of Oakdale Drive.
Willernie
• An electrical hazard caused by a large tree falling on a power line in the area of Warwick Lane and Paddington Road was reported May 9.
