Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.