The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A suspicious unoccupied vehicle reported Jan. 3 on Jay Street turned out to belong to a registered owner who told Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies his vehicle had broken down the previous night and would be towed soon.
Dellwood
• A Dellwood Road resident reported a burglary overnight Jan. 6-7.
Grant
• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 3 in the area of 60th Street N. and Manning Avenue N.
• Residents in the 9000 block of 60th Street N. on Jan. 6 reported an ongoing issue of suspicious vehicles driving into their driveway before leaving. The complainant requested extra patrol due to the large number of recent vehicle thefts in the area.
Mahtomedi
• A Stillwater Road resident on Jan. 3 reported items stolen from a motor vehicle.
• A motorist was cited at 1:40 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 100 block of Hallam Avenue S. for tabs that expired in May 2020, after deputies conducted a traffic stop.
• A resident in the 1000 block of East Shore Avenue on Jan. 5 reported deputies on patrol for driving past her home and spotlighting her windows. Deputies advised the complainant they had not been in the area. The complainant declined extra patrol.
• An Iris Street resident on Jan. 6 reported the neighbors for taking a large number of dogs out for a walk. When deputies asked the complainant whether the dogs were barking, the complainant revealed that they were not. Deputies advised him that the Mahtomedi noise ordinance would be in play only if the dogs were barking for an extended period during quiet hours.
• A resident living near White Bear Lake on Jan. 6 reported a male party for sending him death threats via phone. The complainant was unable to show deputies any actual threats, however. Not only that, but deputies noted that the messages on his phone indicated that the complainant was the one instigating the arguments. After being unable to contact the other male, deputies advised the complainant about taking out an order for protection and a harassment restraining order. Better yet, deputies advised, discontinue communicating with the other male.
• An Echo Shores Court resident on Jan. 8 reported fraud.
Pine Springs
• An unidentified motorist was cited Jan. 8 on I-694 for speeding.
• A Minnesota motorist was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Jan. 8 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for DWI after deputies pulled him over for following another vehicle too closely. As the driver explained the evolution of his realizing he was following too closely, he showed signs of impairment. Deputies administered field sobriety tests, which the driver failed with a 0.17 blood alcohol content.
Willernie
• A business owner on Stillwater Road reported receiving threats from an unknown male Jan. 8 after the male tried to park in his business lot. The male had become upset and angrily called the complainant a Biden supporter.
• After deputies conducted a traffic stop on Stillwater Road Jan. 8 for expired registration, the occupants of the vehicle volunteered that they had marijuana in the vehicle.
