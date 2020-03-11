The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A driver was cited Feb. 17 in the 500 block of Hall Avenue for speeding.
• A hit-and-run driver was cited Feb. 22 in the 600 block of Wildwood Avenue for speeding 52 mph in a 25 mph zone after he collided with another driver. The cited driver said the subject had hit him, but the subject had scratches on the rear of his vehicle and the other driver had identical scratches on the front of his vehicle.
• At least seven motorists were pulled over Feb. 22 on Hall Avenue and Cedar Street for stop sign violation.
Dellwood
• A male driver was cited Feb. 20 by southbound Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on northbound Dellwood Avenue and Dellwood Road N. for speeding 54 mph in a 35 mph zone. The driver said he was unaware of his speed.
Grant
• The driver of a crossover SUV was cited at 12:38 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 6000 block of Indian Wells Trail for failure to stop at the stop sign and possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle. Deputies were on a stop sign sting on Apple Orchard Road and Tamarisk Road at the time.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Jesse James Lane reported two packages fell victim to porch pirates on Feb. 16.
• An employee of the Holiday gas station on Stillwater Road reported finding a license plate that had been ripped off in the car wash Feb. 16. Deputies returned the plate to its owner without incident.
• Employees of the Holiday gas station on Stillwater Road on Feb. 17 and 18 reported three gas drive-offs.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 18 while it was warming up in a parking lot on Wildwood Road. A vehicle stolen out of Mahtomedi was later reported recovered Feb. 19 by the Roseville Police Department.
• A motorist turning south onto Century Avenue from Long Lake Road without a working license plate lights was cited Feb. 19 for failure to provide proof of insurance. He was verbally warned about the equipment violation.
• A motorist on Mahtomedi Avenue and Maple Street was cited Feb. 21 for driving after suspension.
• A driver traveling north on Lincolntown Avenue at Dunbar way Feb. 21 was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance after being pulled over for tabs that expired in October. He was verbally warned for the tardy tabs.
Pine Springs
• A motorist speeding along Hilton Trail at 68 mph in a 55 mph zone Feb. 20 was issued a verbal warning for speeding and a passenger side headlight out. He was given a “Lights On” voucher for the headlight.
Willernie
• Counterfeit money was reported received at a business on Wildwood Road Feb. 18. Deputies took statements and the fake bills were collected as evidence.
